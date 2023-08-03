CHADRON – Chadron State College will host its annual Uptown on Campus in the Student Center Ballroom Monday, Aug. 21, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Last year, 229 students and 39 organizations attended the event that is intended to offer students a feel for the community and awareness about available services and products. Participants typically include a variety of non-profit organizations, restaurants, banks, and other retail businesses, many of which offer free samples and job applications, according to Student Activities Coordinator Taylor Osmotherly.

“Generally, both students and organizations appreciate the experience. This is the main time for businesses and organizations to connect with students. It’s a free, fast, and convenient opportunity for them to get information in front of hundreds of students and welcome them into the community,” Osmotherly said.

A wide range of welcome activities are planned.

To reserve space at the Uptown on Campus, contact Osmotherly at tosmotherly@csc.edu.