Greg Dart has been selected as the seventh president of Western Nebraska Community College, as announced by the Western Community College Area Board of Governors on Wednesday.

Dart was one of three finalists named by the college’s presidential search committee. He currently serves as chief campus administrator for Utah State University Eastern. Dart is a native of Anchorage, Alaska, attended a community college early in his own education, and also has professional experience at rural community colleges in Ohio and Utah.

Dart reiterated his passion for rural community colleges and expressed his excitement about joining the communities of WNCC and western Nebraska as a whole after the announcement was made on Wednesday afternoon.

“I could not be more excited for this opportunity at Western Nebraska Community College,” Dart told the Star-Herald. “My time in Scottsbluff, Alliance and Sidney showed me just how dedicated faculty, staff, students, and the community are to this institution. I have a strong passion for rural community colleges and the transformational power of education, and I am so excited to bring my background and experience — as well as my family — to the Panhandle.”

Search committee chair and WCCA board vice chair Karen Anderson highlighted Dart’s willingness to forge and maintain relationships with internal and external partners as a deciding factor in his selection for the position.

“He has a strong passion for leading a rural community college as well as the ability and knowledge to work with the communities in the service area, business leaders and elected officials to not only elevate WNCC, but the entire Panhandle,” Anderson said.

WCCA board chair Lynne Klemke said that although the final decision was difficult, she believes Dart’s communication style and experience are a good fit for the college.

“I think Mr. Dart’s communication style fits very well with our WNCC establishment. His professional background also will serve us well here,” she said.

Dart emphasized communication during an open forum on WNCC’s Scottsbluff campus on April 5, specifically detailing his philosophy of “radical transparency.” He expanded on that approach in regards to his new position as WNCC president in his comments to the Star-Herald.

“Institutions that operate the best do it when everyone has all the information they could possibly have,” Dart explained. “As a president, that means sharing as much information as possible with all the stakeholder groups as openly as possible. It also means that it’s a feedback loop, that there’s two-way communication. There’s always an opportunity for every stakeholder group to communicate with the president, the administration, the faculty, the staff about the things they’re seeing.”

The presidential search committee began with a wide field of 42 applicants, which were narrowed down to nine semi finalists and later to the three finalists that were featured in open campus forums with help from Angela Provart of the Pauly Group. Board member RJ Savely said that the final decision was very challenging due to the outstanding quality of the candidates.

“They brought us three finalists who were extremely well qualified, and it was a very difficult decision. I appreciate all that (Provart) did to help us through that process,” he said.

Dart’s contract is slated to be presented and approved at the WCCA board’s next regular meeting on May 17 and he is expected to formally step into the role of WNCC president this summer.