UW president Ed Seidel tours Goshen County schools to encourage enrollment

“It taught me a lot, gave me a lot of info,” Lingle-Fort Laramie junior Hailey Smith said. She had already thought about attending the University of Wyoming, but at the event she was able to learn more about its study abroad programs.

For senior Tiah Meyer, the speakers gave her some different info. She will enter the National Guard as an aviation mechanic, “and I’m looking for the best mechanicing school I can go to to improve my civilian career,” she said.

She had heard from her recruiter that the UW works with soldiers, and though she still has six months to make an official decision, she said becoming a Cowboy is one potential option.

After speaking in Lingle, the delegation traveled to Southeast High School in Yoder and Torrington High School in Torrington. There was an evening event at the Cottonwood Country Club in Torrington. Events like this are held at all stops along the tour. They allow alumni and parents to meet Seidel and learn more about the school.

The Goshen County portion of “The World Needs More Cowboys” is the tour’s penultimate stop. The university will hold a grand finale when staff and representatives make their final stop in Laramie on Nov. 5.