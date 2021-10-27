UW president Ed Seidel tours Goshen County schools to encourage enrollment

University of Wyoming President Ed Seidel was among a group of speakers on Tuesday as members of the university toured Goshen County, speaking to high schoolers for their “The World Needs More Cowboys” statewide tour.
Each of the 40 juniors and seniors who walked into Lingle-Fort Laramie High School’s auditorium were handed a promotional brochure, informational decal and scholarship fact sheet. For close to an hour, a delegation of UW students and officials presented their pitch for why the students should become future Cowboys.
“They reached out to us and we gladly accepted it,” Lingle-Fort Laramie principal Cory Gilchriest said. “...They came well-prepared and communicated very well so it’s pretty easy on our end.”
Seidel was the final presenter of the afternoon, and provided some of his own background and college experience before explaining some of the ways the university is attracting incoming students. These include allowing students of any major to minor in entrepreneuring and the creation of a School of Computing.
The presentation also featured two current UW students from Goshen County who shared their reasoning as to why they chose to attend the University.
“I am a junior in finance and I want to make it clear I had no plan of doing that,” UW junior Jared Clapper said.
He said he had no clue what he wanted to major in when he was a Southeast High School student. The university’s affordability, as well as internship and study abroad opportunities, cemented his choice to go there.
“There’s some amazing opportunities there ... all this stuff is laid out in front of you, like please take it,” he said.
UW sophomore Lindsay Baker, a Torrington High School graduate, initially did not want to attend the University of Wyoming because she knew of so many other people who were.
“It was just kind of a common thing for students in Goshen County to go to U-Dub, and I kind of thought it was overrated,” she said.
However, when she visited the Laramie campus and heard from speakers, she changed her mind and decided to attend. She recommended that high schoolers check the campus out.
Also speaking during the presentation were political science professor Jean Garrison and the UW’s vice provost for enrollment management, Kyle Moore. They informed students more about the educational and scholarship opportunities the school provides. The scholarship section received its own video, highlighting the “Cowboy Commitment” pledge of offering in-state freshmen anywhere from $500 to $6,500 in scholarship money.
The presentation seemed to have made an impact on at least a few students.
“It taught me a lot, gave me a lot of info,” Lingle-Fort Laramie junior Hailey Smith said. She had already thought about attending the University of Wyoming, but at the event she was able to learn more about its study abroad programs.
For senior Tiah Meyer, the speakers gave her some different info. She will enter the National Guard as an aviation mechanic, “and I’m looking for the best mechanicing school I can go to to improve my civilian career,” she said.
She had heard from her recruiter that the UW works with soldiers, and though she still has six months to make an official decision, she said becoming a Cowboy is one potential option.
After speaking in Lingle, the delegation traveled to Southeast High School in Yoder and Torrington High School in Torrington. There was an evening event at the Cottonwood Country Club in Torrington. Events like this are held at all stops along the tour. They allow alumni and parents to meet Seidel and learn more about the school.
The Goshen County portion of “The World Needs More Cowboys” is the tour’s penultimate stop. The university will hold a grand finale when staff and representatives make their final stop in Laramie on Nov. 5.
“It’s usually the highlight of my month when I have the chance to meet with students at a high school and present great stories about the University of Wyoming and why it’s good for them,” Seidel said, adding that freshman enrollment has increased since the statewide tour began. “...You find gems every single place you go, and it’s one of the things that makes me proud to be the (university) president.”