Vacation Bible School set for July 18-21

The Mitchell/Morrill Ministerial Association will be holding Vacation Bible School – Treasures of Faith, to be held July 18 through July 21.

Registration will be held Sunday, July 18 at 6 p.m. in the Episcopal Beecher Hall, located at 1730 18th St. in Mitchell.

Bible school will begin Sunday, July 18 and runs through Tuesday, July 20. Hours will be from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. each evening.

A program will be held Wednesday, July 21 at 7:00 p.m.

Kids ages 3 years to 6th grade are welcome.

There is no cost.

You may contact Ronna Leider at 308-641-4867 with any questions.