 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Vacation Bible School set for July 18-21
0 comments

Vacation Bible School set for July 18-21

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Mitchell/Morrill Ministerial Association will be holding Vacation Bible School – Treasures of Faith, to be held July 18 through July 21.

Registration will be held Sunday, July 18 at 6 p.m. in the Episcopal Beecher Hall, located at 1730 18th St. in Mitchell.

Bible school will begin Sunday, July 18 and runs through Tuesday, July 20. Hours will be from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. each evening.

A program will be held Wednesday, July 21 at 7:00 p.m.

Kids ages 3 years to 6th grade are welcome.

There is no cost.

You may contact Ronna Leider at 308-641-4867 with any questions.

0 comments

Tags

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Chancellor: ‘Our commitment here is strong’
Education

Chancellor: ‘Our commitment here is strong’

  • Updated

UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green announced during a visit to the Panhandle Research and Extension Center that the search process for a director for the center is set to begin. The center has been headed by interim director Jeff Bradshaw since March 2020. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News