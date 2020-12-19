Valley Youth Connections helping young people succeed

Chris Wilson and Shelley Hall saw a need in the community and knew they had to do something.
In February 2018, Wilson and Hall opened Valley Youth Connections with the intention of helping kids who, for whatever reason, struggle in traditional classrooms.
When the youth come in each morning, the staff checks in with each one on their grades, finds out how their evening went and how their morning is going and help out with homework. In the afternoons, there are discussion times that may be peer-led or staff-led. Depending on the day and the topic. The discussion periods allow students to discuss topics that may be important to them, whether it’s learning habits, proper sleep and health habits or dealing with emotions or other different life skills.
Wilson said the focus of VYC is to reach kids and help them get through what can be tough times.
“We wanted to reach the youth before the courts, before there was a problem,” she said. “We wanted to make sure the kids had the help they needed. It’s all about the youth in this community.
“Not everyone can survive in a classroom, and we understand that. I’m not capable of helping them with their algebra, but our staff is.”
Wilson said the primary goal at VYC is to develop a connection to help the kids succeed.
“We have to build the trust,” she said. “We have to be there when they’re falling apart and they can’t, for whatever reason, can’t focus on class.”
Hall said there are a number of issues that can prevent young people from not only being successful in class, but can prevent them from even getting to school in the first place. Drug use by parents or the youth can factor into the equation, as can homelessness.
“When there are thousands of kids in the school, the school wants to help all those kids, but it’s hard to help all of that percentage of kids,” Hall said. “We wanted to be there to help that population of kids.”
Youth can be placed in the program through their parents, their school or even because of probation terms.
“We feel that each and every kid needs to know their value,” Wilson said. “In today’s society, they don’t really know their value. A lot of them are smart, but when you’ve missed so many days, it’s really hard to get back into that and to really understand what’s happening in class. ...
“For every kid, we reach them where they are, and help them be successful where they are. We can’t change every single thing for them, but we can change how they feel about themselves. They’re adored, valued.”
Diego Carrera, 15, a sophomore, said the staff and the youth become like a family.
“There’s a lot of love in here,” he said.
The love showed when Hall choked up talking about Aurora Orozco, who was set to have her last day in the program Friday.
“It’s a support system, too,” Orozco, 16, and a sophomore, said. “If you’re ever having a rough time, they’ll be here to talk to you and to help you stay on track. Some people really need it, like me, so just to have that extra push of ‘Stop drawing and get back to work,’ gets me back on track.”
Part of having success with a young person in the program involves letting them go when they’re ready.
“It’s satisfying because they get to their next step in life,” Hall said. “They all know that they always have a place where they can come back if they are in need of anything, or just to come back. We love when they come back just to say hi to us.”
Isaiah Wilson worked with kids as a ReConnect mentor before joining the VYC staff. He said it can be a challenge to keep coming up with new and different ways to help the kids learn.
“I really like helping the kids get to their passing grades,” he said. “I really enjoy the educational side of what we do and making the relationships we get with every kid. Probably the best part of every day is finding a new way to interact with the kids.”
Isaiah Wilson said he appreciates being able to impact young people in a positive way.
“I always have been motivated to help kids, especially educationally, because all my role models were my teachers growing up,” he said, “so I really wanted to give that back to the community in the same way I got it when I was younger.”
Carrera said he is thankful for the one-on-one support he gets from the staff.
“High school is just too many people,” he said. “I actually do my school work here. There’s a good staff here that helps me get my work done.
“It means the world to me. This place helps a lot for people like me. You’re around too many people, and I can’t concentrate around too many people, so I have to go someplace with a little less. It’s good for people like me who can’t pay attention a lot.”
For Natalie Ninneman, 14, being part of the program allows her to better focus on her eighth grade studies.
“In class, it’s hard for me to get my work done,” she said. “There’s too many kids, and everybody is at a different pace. Here, I can work at my own pace.”
Ileah Rotherham, 13, is in the eighth grade. She likes being able to work at her own pace with the help of the staff. She said the kids grow together as they work together.
“We all kind of create a bond together,” Rotherham said. “We work together and do social skills.
“I’m thankful there is an alternative to help put me on a good track to where I need to be.”
Alex Bello, 13, said he loves being in the program. The staff even helped teach him how to cook, and he was able to use that learned skill to prepare a meal for his family.
“It’s great because when you need help, there’s always someone here that you can call,” Bello, an eighth grader, said, “Chris or Shelley or any of the staff, because they’re really great people.”
Operational manager Nicole Schledewitz said she enjoys meeting kids on their level and working with them individually.
“I’ve always loved working with kids, and I’m lucky enough to be in a position where I can,” Schledewitz said.
Ray Gumes, a native of Oakland, was a preventive medicine specialist in the military. When he got out, he came to Nebraska to visit a friend in Bayard and decided to stay. Today he works with the VYC kids as a youth specialist with a goal of using his G.I. bill to earn a degree as a counselor.
“A lot of the kids are really smart, they’ve just got to stay up on assignments,” Gumes said. “Whatever things they have on their minds, they can tell us at any time, whether they need advice or someone to talk to, we always offer that any time. Whatever help they need, we try to provide, even if it has nothing to do with schoolwork, whether it’s applying for this job or help cooking or help with a food drive, anything that helps them with their work ethic or how to do things the right way and get a good foundation.”
Part of the program also involves developing positive interactions for the youth with law enforcement. The Scottsbluff and Gering Police Departments, Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Department and the Nebraska State Patrol have all participated in basketball and dodgeball tournaments.
“A lot of times (the youth) just have the bad interactions with (law enforcement), so we want them to have good interactions with them,” Hall said. “They just get down to their sweatpants and sweatshirts and have a good time with the kids.”
Prior to opening VYC, Hall was a nurse, and Wilson managed a car lot, but both said they believe they were called to where they are now, right down to the ability to rent the building from Terry Carpenter Inc., and their relationship with Gary and Lucy Uhrich, who previously rented the building for their Furniture Tech business and gave the Valley Youth Connections sign on the building.
“Gary always says it was God’s way of preparing the building for us,” Wilson said of renovations the Urichs did inside the building.
Through VYC, Wilson and Hall hope to continue to reach young people in the community.
“We just love what we do,” Wilson said. “And we both get emotional when we talk about it because it is our life.”
