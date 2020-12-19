Valley Youth Connections helping young people succeed

“We all kind of create a bond together,” Rotherham said. “We work together and do social skills.

“I’m thankful there is an alternative to help put me on a good track to where I need to be.”

Alex Bello, 13, said he loves being in the program. The staff even helped teach him how to cook, and he was able to use that learned skill to prepare a meal for his family.

“It’s great because when you need help, there’s always someone here that you can call,” Bello, an eighth grader, said, “Chris or Shelley or any of the staff, because they’re really great people.”

Operational manager Nicole Schledewitz said she enjoys meeting kids on their level and working with them individually.

“I’ve always loved working with kids, and I’m lucky enough to be in a position where I can,” Schledewitz said.

Ray Gumes, a native of Oakland, was a preventive medicine specialist in the military. When he got out, he came to Nebraska to visit a friend in Bayard and decided to stay. Today he works with the VYC kids as a youth specialist with a goal of using his G.I. bill to earn a degree as a counselor.