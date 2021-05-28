Velo – sophy A Bicycle Show comes to WNAC

The West Nebraska Arts Center, with the support of the Nebraska Arts Council and the Nebraska Cultural Endowment, presents “Velo – Sophy A Bicycle Show.” It will be presented Friday, June 4.

The WNAC “Velo - sophy Show” is a themed group exhibit open to all media. Artwork showcasing recycled bicycles or parts was encouraged as part of the exhibit. Artists were invited to submit original artwork that conveys an interpretation of the theme chosen by the Western Nebraska Bicycling Club and organizers of the Robidoux Quick & Dirty gravel race, which takes place June 20. The theme chosen was “Velo – sophy”. This showcase will include bicycle memorabilia, paintings, 3-D bicycle art and more.

The reception is 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on June 4. Hors d’oeuvres and refreshments will be served. The gallery exhibit and reception are free and open to the public and will be on display June 3-27. Gallery hours are Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m.