Virtual College Fair is March 2-3

LINCOLN — Attend the EducationQuest Virtual College Fair March 2-3 to visit with representatives from over 75 colleges and to watch live college-prep presentations.

Register for and attend this free event at eqf.org/collegefair.

College representatives will be available Tuesday, March 2 from 9 a.m. - Noon CT and Wednesday, March 3 from 5 - 8 p.m. CT. However, you can visit college booths any time to learn about schools that interest you.

Live presentations March 2 at 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. CT will cover critical college-prep tasks for seniors and juniors.

A presentation March 3 at 6 p.m. CT will provide answers to common questions about the FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid).

For more details, visit EducationQuest.org.