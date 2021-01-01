Virtual storytime starts back up with 'In the Toybox' theme

Little snowmen danced on the fingers of teen librarian Elaine Bleisch’s fingers Thursday afternoon as she and children’s librarian Deb Carlson prepped and filmed their “Let it snow!” virtual storytime.

The Lied Scottsbluff Public Library will resume its virtual storytimes beginning with the theme “In the Toybox” Thursday, Jan. 7. The snow theme will be the following week.

“Until we can safely hold storytime in the library meeting room, it is our hope that this virtual platform will provide a temporary educational alternative,” Carlson said.

Carlson told the Star-Herald that the library currently has virtual storytime scheduled through February and will re-evaluate the possibility of meeting in-person again at that time. She said they will follow all recommended guidelines and will not hold in person storytime until it is deemed safe.

“We miss doing storytime for the kids in person,” she said. “We just hope that it won’t be long until we can get back together again safely.”

Carlson said that despite not being able to do actual storytime in person, she still hopes parents will bring their children in to the library to check out books and get acquainted with their local library.