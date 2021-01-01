Virtual storytime starts back up with 'In the Toybox' theme

Little snowmen danced on the fingers of teen librarian Elaine Bleisch’s fingers Thursday afternoon as she and children’s librarian Deb Carlson prepped and filmed their “Let it snow!” virtual storytime.
The Lied Scottsbluff Public Library will resume its virtual storytimes beginning with the theme “In the Toybox” Thursday, Jan. 7. The snow theme will be the following week.
“Until we can safely hold storytime in the library meeting room, it is our hope that this virtual platform will provide a temporary educational alternative,” Carlson said.
Carlson told the Star-Herald that the library currently has virtual storytime scheduled through February and will re-evaluate the possibility of meeting in-person again at that time. She said they will follow all recommended guidelines and will not hold in person storytime until it is deemed safe.
“We miss doing storytime for the kids in person,” she said. “We just hope that it won’t be long until we can get back together again safely.”
Carlson said that despite not being able to do actual storytime in person, she still hopes parents will bring their children in to the library to check out books and get acquainted with their local library.
“We encourage parents to visit the library to help their children select and check out library books to enhance their library experience and begin building a foundation for future learning,” she said. “We still love the idea that they begin coming to the library to get their books and bonding, so that kind of educational journey begins.”
The library will supply individual giveaway packets containing items and resources to promote and support the weekly theme that parents can pick up at the circulation desk from Thursday mornings at 9 a.m. through Saturdays at 5 p.m. of that theme’s week. Children will also be given theme-related surprise who check out materials at the library.
The library holds storytime online, and each week’s video is made available every Thursday at 10 a.m. The videos can be watched on the Lied Scottsbluff Public Libraries Facebook page or on the newly-created storytime website: https://rb.gy/s0jjwc.
Storytimes are geared primarily to children between the ages of 2 and 6 years of age, but parents can determine their child’s readiness for storytime. Storytime includes stories, songs, puppetry flannelgraphs, fingerplays, guests, games and other educational activities.
Brochures containing weekly themes and added information are available for pick-up at the library or can be viewed on the Library Facebook page or the Library Storytime Website. For more information call the library at 308-630-6250.