WATCH NOW: Community Christian School hosting annual enchilada sale

Community Christian School is holding its annual enchilada fundraiser Wednesday, March 10, from noon to 8 p.m.

They began their fundraiser on Tuesday, March 9, starting prep work before 8 a.m. in order to start selling enchiladas by noon. Fourth and fifth graders sorted tortillas and fetched more ingredients as needed while adult community members made the enchiladas and wrapped them up by the half dozen.

“It’s fun. I mean, it’s work, but you get to talk to different people,” principal Deirdre Amundsen said about working the fundraiser.

This year’s fundraiser looks a little different than past years due to COVID-19 restrictions. There were no presales, and only 2,000 dozen enchiladas will be sold, which is about 1,000 less than usual. This is due to kitchen restrictions and adhering to PPHD guidelines.

“We are grateful that we have the opportunity to host our biggest fundraiser of the school year,” Amundsen said. “This is a tradition in the community, and we have requests year round as to when our sales will begin. This community event not only provides an excellent meal to families in the community, but it builds a sense of community at CCS.”

One dozen enchiladas costs $20, and Taco Town’s Pork Chili can also be purchased for $13 a quart. To purchase enchiladas or pork chili, stop by Community Christian School from noon to 8 p.m.

