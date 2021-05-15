WATCH NOW: Gering celebrates graduation after a year like no other

“(It was) a lot. Everything. Nervous. Everything, sad, scared, happy, excited,” senior Tayber Meyer said when asked how she felt walking across the stage. “All the emotions. Everything.”

Others felt like they could finally let out their breath during one of the most stressful and unusual high school years.

“It feels pretty good,” senior Hunter Hayden said. “Just relief really.”

Still others are proud of themselves and their classmates, and look forward to seeing where life takes them next.

“It was a bit of relief and excitement, and as soon as I saw my parents and my mom, tears were flowing,” senior Anais Barraza said. “I’m just proud of myself that I made it. We all made it. I’m proud of everyone in my class.”

Whatever lies ahead for the Class of 2021, they’ll always have their years at Gering Public Schools to look back on.

Longmore gave the class the advice of many of their teachers during her speech, but the one she left them with was from English teacher Tyler Thompson.