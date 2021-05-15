WATCH NOW: Gering celebrates graduation after a year like no other

“Well, that was unexpected.”
In her graduation speech, Gering senior class president Olivia Longmore said that was all she could think of when trying to find the best way to encapsulate the class of 2021’s high school career.
She explained that with “a pandemic, quarantine, leaky ceilings and an internet breach just in the last year, I feel it’s safe to say that our high school years were nothing short of eventful.”
She addressed her fellow Gering classmates and GPS staff, friends and family, at Five Rocks Amphitheater in Gering on Saturday, May 15. As the ceremony went on, tears were shed, cheers rang out and caps were thrown into the air to celebrate Gering’s class of 2021 finally making it to this point.
“Earning your high school diploma is unlike any other certification or endorsement that you will receive, as it is based on the combination of 13 years of work,” Gering High School principal Rocky Schneider said toward the beginning of the ceremony. “It is my hope that this diploma is a source of great pride, and represents hard work, resilience and determination — something I know we’ve all known a lot more about this year.”
Since they completed their final year of high school through the middle of a pandemic, reaching the stage and accepting their diplomas was an even bigger accomplishment for many seniors than it might have been otherwise. Some weren’t sure how to put it into words.
“(It was) a lot. Everything. Nervous. Everything, sad, scared, happy, excited,” senior Tayber Meyer said when asked how she felt walking across the stage. “All the emotions. Everything.”
Others felt like they could finally let out their breath during one of the most stressful and unusual high school years.
“It feels pretty good,” senior Hunter Hayden said. “Just relief really.”
Still others are proud of themselves and their classmates, and look forward to seeing where life takes them next.
“It was a bit of relief and excitement, and as soon as I saw my parents and my mom, tears were flowing,” senior Anais Barraza said. “I’m just proud of myself that I made it. We all made it. I’m proud of everyone in my class.”
Whatever lies ahead for the Class of 2021, they’ll always have their years at Gering Public Schools to look back on.
Longmore gave the class the advice of many of their teachers during her speech, but the one she left them with was from English teacher Tyler Thompson.
“Mr. Thompson … always told us to never touch anything with only half your heart. Sure, you might not get hurt, but you will only ever reap half the rewards. Mr. Thompson also advises us not to merely exist, but rather to live, to try things, to get out of our comfort zone and to seek out our goals, our potential, and when we find it, to chase it with all that we’ve got.