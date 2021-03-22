WATCH NOW: Gering elementary High Ability Learners participate in STEM day

For most third, fourth and fifth graders, coloring inside the lines isn’t too much of a challenge. But when you attach a marker to the end of a stick, put it through a box and are only allowed to look at the paper you are coloring on via a camera someone else is holding inside the box, it gets a little more complicated.

That’s one of the activities third through fifth graders that are a part of Gering’s High Ability Learners (HAL) program participated in during STEM day at the high school Monday afternoon. The activity, put together by 4-H Extension Educator Nathan Rice, represented laparoscopic surgery.

Alongside the surgical simulation, students built model EiFfel Towers using various crafting materials and designed their own game of tag as if it was a computer program, as well as participating in activities involving weather technology, natural selection and paper rockets.

The idea for this HAL STEM day came from the revamping of Gering’s HAL program this year, as the district wanted to provide more varied educational experiences.