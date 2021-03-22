 Skip to main content
WATCH NOW: Gering elementary High Ability Learners participate in STEM day
WATCH NOW: Gering elementary High Ability Learners participate in STEM day

Gering elementary High Ability Learners participate in STEM day

Geil students Kenzie Trautman, Brandon Trautman and Parker Zabel work together to attempt to color a piece of paper inside the box while only looking at it through a camera. The simulation represents a laparoscopic surgery.

 OLIVIA WIESELER/Star-Herald

For most third, fourth and fifth graders, coloring inside the lines isn’t too much of a challenge. But when you attach a marker to the end of a stick, put it through a box and are only allowed to look at the paper you are coloring on via a camera someone else is holding inside the box, it gets a little more complicated.

That’s one of the activities third through fifth graders that are a part of Gering’s High Ability Learners (HAL) program participated in during STEM day at the high school Monday afternoon. The activity, put together by 4-H Extension Educator Nathan Rice, represented laparoscopic surgery.

Agriculture on wheels: Program brings farming successes to Southeast High School

Alongside the surgical simulation, students built model EiFfel Towers using various crafting materials and designed their own game of tag as if it was a computer program, as well as participating in activities involving weather technology, natural selection and paper rockets.

The idea for this HAL STEM day came from the revamping of Gering’s HAL program this year, as the district wanted to provide more varied educational experiences.

“We want to challenge them and do some challenging things … and challenging is not just giving them 30 more problems of math they know how to do,” HAL coordinator and Geil principal Angela Morris said. “We want them not only to think that they have to do stuff in the classrooms, but we want them to have some outside (experiences).”

Gering speech team finishes third at state

Morris said that she hopes to do something like this for the HAL students in junior high in April, and then do another similar day of activities for the elementary again in May.

Director of Student Services Byron Olsen said that students qualify for HAL by scoring in the 94th percentile of their MAPS tests in any of the categories, which include reading, math and science. He said Gering currently has about 135 students third through 12th grade in the program across the district.

Reporter

Olivia Wieseler is a reporter with the Star-Herald. She can be reached at 308-632-9051 or by emailing oliva.wieseler@starherald.com.

