WATCH NOW: Graduating seniors celebrate at their former elementary schools

“Hopefully, what we are doing is giving our kids some role models for them to continue working hard in education and see this is where you will get to,” he said. “I think it is good for the seniors to come back to their roots, they grew up in this neighborhood and it is exciting for them.”

Right before the seniors walked the halls, four seniors gathered early, remembering the teachers that they had when they were in classes at Lincoln Heights. Seniors Brooklyn Jenkins, Celest Montgomery, Devan Barnett and Kaden Wooden excitedly rattled off a list of names to teachers to secretary Jennifer Galindo, wanting to know if their teachers still worked at the school. They were excited to hear that some of their teachers would be returning to see them off during the walk.

“There will be some teachers who will have tears,” Weyrich said, which turned out to be true as some of the seniors stopped and gave hugs to familiar teachers they hadn’t seen in years.

Weyrich himself is also marking his final days in Scottsbluff schools, retiring this year. Like the seniors walking the halls on Friday, he admitted to a little bit of trepidation about his next steps.

“I keep having a last of this, and a last of this. I am getting nervous, if I’m honest with you,” he said.