WATCH NOW: Lincoln Elementary celebrates Read Across America Day

Blue hair, red shirts, striped hats and hair sticking straight up in the air dotted Lincoln Elementary classrooms Tuesday in celebration of Dr. Seuss’ birthday, and more widely, Read Across America Day.
Read Across America Day began in 1998 by the National Education Association to celebrate reading and promote literacy in schools. It was often tied to Dr. Seuss’ birthday, because the NEA partnered with Dr. Seuss Enterprises to launch the event. Today, Read Across America is a year-long celebration in which the NEA provides suggestions for various activities and events throughout the year.
Lincoln Elementary plans to celebrate Read Across America throughout the entire week, having different dress up days and participating in fun reading activities. On Tuesday, the students dressed up as their favorite Dr. Seuss characters and did different Dr. Seuss-related projects.
Summer Hulbert’s first grade class followed step-by-step instructions to draw the Cat in the Hat, which she said not only provided some Dr. Seuss fun, but also taught the students important lessons.
“It’s good for listening and following instructions,” she said, “and then also hand-eye coordination, fine motor (skills), just doing those little things.”
The two Kindergarten classes read “One Fish, Two Fish, Red Fish, Blue Fish” and did a graphing exercise with goldfish. Kindergarten teacher Mickie Janecek said the project helps tie literacy with other useful skills.
“We’re going to work on our graphs and finding which one has more and which one has less,” she said, referring to the different colored goldfish. “That’s one of our essential standards in Kindergarten.”
Janecek also said that she and other Kindergarten teacher Grace Wyatt planned to read a different Dr. Seuss book each week and do some kind of activity that goes along with it. In fact, green eggs and ham might be in their classes’ future.
“We’ll do some cooking and measuring with that,” she said.
Lincoln Elementary students have three days left to dress up. Wednesday is “Color Your World with Books” and each grade has a specific color to dress in. Thursday is “Catch the Lincoln Reading Spirit Day” and students are supposed to wear their Lincoln shirts. Friday is “Favorite Book Character Day,” and students can dress up as their favorite character from any book. It will also be the day they have the majority of their Read Across America activities.