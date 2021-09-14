WATCH NOW: Lincoln Heights fifth graders take a trip to 1888 at Flowerfield School

HARRISBURG — Rebecca Wenger took her Lincoln Heights fifth graders on a trip back in time.
On Tuesday, her class took a field trip to Flowerfield School where they spent the afternoon learning as students did in 1888.
Before heading to the classroom, the fifth graders spent the morning in the museum and took a break for lunch.
Fifth grader Avianna Salazar said, “My favorite part was around lunch because we had a packet there that showed what the pioneers used to (take for lunch) like bringing cold chicken.”
Salazar said she didn’t like that they didn’t have sweets in their lunches in 1888, but there were some things she did like.
“You got to eat cornbread and stuff,” she said. “I’m gonna start doing that every day. It’s cool.”
Schoolmarm Susan Weitzel quickly got the students’ attention, laying down the rules for the fifth graders — raising their hands and standing when they have questions, sitting with perfect posture and, most of all, silence is golden.
The students got to work right away with reading “The Truant” from McGuffeys’ 3rd Eclectic Reader while others worked on their spelling using slates just as kids did in 1888.
Many of the kids dressed in period clothing, with most girls wearing a bonnet, and a favorite of some students making the trip to Flowerfield.
“My favorite part was seeing all the people and the different ways they dressed,” Taylor Muhr said.
In the one-room schoolhouse, students practiced their penmanship with lessons on writing in cursive using a quill and ink from a bottle.
Fifth grader Skylee Peplinski said the penmanship class was the highlight of the day for her.
“I mostly liked the quill writing,” she said. “It’s a cool experience how you get to write like a pioneer.”
Paige Rupp said she also liked writing with the quills, except getting ink on her hands.
At the end of the school day, the students gathered in the church, which serves as a larger classroom, for a spelling bee. When all was said and done, student Trevor Everhart took home the award as the best speller in his class.
Wenger said it was a great learning experience for her students.
“They were supposed to come when they were in fourth grade, and they never got that opportunity because of COVID. So, I thought it would be something that they could definitely benefit from. It’s a piece of history, and sometimes reading about it is different than actually experiencing it. So we’re just kind of making up for lost time,” she said.
Wenger said having taught at Banner County Schools, she was used to small classes, but it was neat seeing her kids getting to experience it.
“The majority of my kids really liked the idea of being in a small schoolhouse,” she said. “(In Banner County) I used to work with kids where we had small classes. ... That was kind of interesting. They kind of like the smaller groups.”
Weitzel said spending the day at Flowerfield gave the students a sense of how different they have it compared to students in 1888.
“I think they gain an appreciation for what they have now, as far as not having to go home and do chores and collect cow pies for the stove. (They also don’t have to) help mom with the sewing and the little sisters and brothers. We just tried to emphasize the difference between then and now as far as education and the size of the building, and just the fact that they don’t have to ride a horse to school or walk.”
Weitzel said she felt like the kids had a good time learning history, hands-on.
“I think that they have a very good sense that it was different back then, and they enjoy the whole day. I know they enjoy writing with quills and ink. They enjoy doing arithmetic on a slate board. I think they learn a lot about just by what they can bring for lunch, and what they should wear,” she said.
For her, Weitzel said she really enjoys the lunch break.
“I love to look at their lunches because they are encouraged not to use baggies or Saran Wrap,” she said. “They were also encouraged to eat something that’s authentic, which is confusing. Some of them equate authentic with healthy food. That’s not what we’re saying. We’re saying they didn’t have everything available in 1888 that they do now.”