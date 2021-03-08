WATCH NOW: Local FCCLA students advocate for the district’s COVID plan

Cisneros pointed out that masks are one piece of the district’s COVID response.

“In the high school, we sanitize after every class period just to help keep the classroom environment safe and sanitary,” Cisneros said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

She said the district’s communication with parents and school board members is also an important part of the policy.

“I think maybe some schools fail to realize that you can adjust the way you have been teaching and doing stuff,” Torres said.

At SBPS, the students said the plan’s greatest strength is its buy-in from staff and students.

“If somebody’s mask drops down just a little bit, teachers are always quick to say, ‘Wear your mask right,'" Perez said. “I feel like teachers push that, like ‘You need to wear your mask or we’re gonna go back to online school.’ Nobody wants to do that.”

During their interview with the Star-Herald, the seniors acknowledge SBPS’s advantages in the fight against COVID-19. For one, SBPS has a comparably large budget, allowing for more flexibility in procuring sanitizing equipment and substitute teachers.

The seniors said a similar policy is even more critical for districts with smaller budgets.