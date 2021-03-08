WATCH NOW: Local FCCLA students advocate for the district’s COVID plan

For many students, school district policies are not front-of-mind. Unless a student is directly affected, the rules and laws of Scottsbluff Public Schools often take a back seat to academics and activities.
But for FCCLA Seniors Julia Cisneros, Krisstana Perez and Jennifer Torres, SBPS’s coronavirus policies are something worth talking about and thinking about.
“We believe that the health of our people within our community is important and when the COVID-19 outbreak took place, and school was canceled, we all had to be sent home, but like without a choice, and we were forced to finish our education online,” Torres said. “We believe kids need to be in school to continue their education.”
The three seniors advocated in favor of Scottsbluff Public Schools’ coronavirus policies. They said the policies have allowed students to learn in-person while keeping them safe from COVID-19.
The advocacy comes as the FCCLA seniors prepare for the state competition, a virtual affair in 2021. During the competition, they’ll advocate for SBPS’s Pandemic Response Emergency Plan.
The plan is built to keep kids in class, according to district administrators. To do this, the district implemented a mask mandate and an online education option.
“Before even school started, masks were required. It wasn’t an option,” Perez said. “I feel like that’s where a lot of other schools struggled because it was optional at first.”
Cisneros pointed out that masks are one piece of the district’s COVID response.
“In the high school, we sanitize after every class period just to help keep the classroom environment safe and sanitary,” Cisneros said.
She said the district’s communication with parents and school board members is also an important part of the policy.
“I think maybe some schools fail to realize that you can adjust the way you have been teaching and doing stuff,” Torres said.
At SBPS, the students said the plan’s greatest strength is its buy-in from staff and students.
“If somebody’s mask drops down just a little bit, teachers are always quick to say, ‘Wear your mask right,'" Perez said. “I feel like teachers push that, like ‘You need to wear your mask or we’re gonna go back to online school.’ Nobody wants to do that.”
During their interview with the Star-Herald, the seniors acknowledge SBPS’s advantages in the fight against COVID-19. For one, SBPS has a comparably large budget, allowing for more flexibility in procuring sanitizing equipment and substitute teachers.
The seniors said a similar policy is even more critical for districts with smaller budgets.
By advocating for this policy, the seniors also entered a political arena that, at times, has equated mask-wearing with partisanship. Even at SBPS, the policy was initially met with criticism and skepticism from some parents.
“I would say look into the research or try to spread the correct information that health officials have recommended to follow,” Perez said. “Because I feel like it’s really important to listen to them if we don’t want to keep doing this for a longer time.”
As COVID-19 cases in the Panhandle have fallen, so have cases at SBPS. As of March 4, the district reported just one case of COVID in its buildings.