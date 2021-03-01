WATCH NOW: Mitchell-Morrill FFA puts on petting zoo for elementary students

Excited shrieks and squeals rang out from the large garage shed behind Morrill High School Monday morning. Kindergartners through third graders darted from goat to horse to chicken to alpaca and back again during the Mitchell-Morrill FFA Chapter’s annual petting zoo.

The chapter brought to the high school a lamb, a goat, two calves, two chickens, two horses, two alpacas and a handful of dogs and puppies. Elementary students were allowed to pet and occasionally feed the animals while the FFA students answered any questions they might have.

“It’s important for them to kind of be exposed to it,” FFA sponsor Krystal Wilke said. “They just get to see the older kids interacting with them, (which) is a really good piece for them to kind of see that there is livestock around and that it is part of our state.”

While half the students ran around the shed petting the animals, the other half spent time outside practicing their roping skills. FFA students taught the young children the basics to roping, and then the children had the opportunity to attempt roping.

Wilke said that the petting zoo was not only a good learning opportunity for the elementary students, but for her FFA students as well.