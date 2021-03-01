WATCH NOW: Mitchell-Morrill FFA puts on petting zoo for elementary students

Excited shrieks and squeals rang out from the large garage shed behind Morrill High School Monday morning. Kindergartners through third graders darted from goat to horse to chicken to alpaca and back again during the Mitchell-Morrill FFA Chapter’s annual petting zoo.
The chapter brought to the high school a lamb, a goat, two calves, two chickens, two horses, two alpacas and a handful of dogs and puppies. Elementary students were allowed to pet and occasionally feed the animals while the FFA students answered any questions they might have.
“It’s important for them to kind of be exposed to it,” FFA sponsor Krystal Wilke said. “They just get to see the older kids interacting with them, (which) is a really good piece for them to kind of see that there is livestock around and that it is part of our state.”
While half the students ran around the shed petting the animals, the other half spent time outside practicing their roping skills. FFA students taught the young children the basics to roping, and then the children had the opportunity to attempt roping.
Wilke said that the petting zoo was not only a good learning opportunity for the elementary students, but for her FFA students as well.
“I think it’s good to get them out of their comfort zone a little bit … to get them out there and expose and advocate a little bit for the industry and just have some fun with the kids,” she said.
“We’re just kind of hoping that the kids, these younger kids, can come up and take our places — do the roping and do the petting zoo and be part of FFA and be part of agriculture,” junior Isaiah Waite said.
Waite assisted the elementary students with roping their fake cattle, often showing them where to place their hands, giving them pointers and occasionally helping them throw the rope. Every time a student managed to get the rope around the cow’s head or horn, their face lit up with excitement as they pulled the rope tight.
Junior Bernadette Pieper, who was handling a calf in the petting zoo, said that’s one of her favorite parts about doing this event every year.
“What I like about it is showing or looking at all the expressions of kids’ faces and when they pet them,” she said. “Also, I like to help learn what they are … like making sure they know the terminology of it all.”
The idea of the morning activity was to give younger students the opportunity to be exposed to agriculture in a fun way, and, like Waite said, eventually join FFA to take their places.
“It’s a really awesome program. Everybody should be part of it,” he said. “You learn leadership skills and learn about life pretty much, just everyday work and everything. So, it’s a really good program. I encourage everybody to be in it.”