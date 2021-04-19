WATCH NOW: Samsung Solve for Tomorrow team continue project for the community

“You can’t use any sprays because that would ruin the integrity of the mask,” Parker said.

After doing research, the students discovered that UVC light at a certain level can kill viruses and bacteria, making it the perfect way to sanitize the PPE.

The students problem-solved through different experiments, including figuring out what wavelength of UVC light was killing germs and how to protect skin and eyes from the harmful rays of light.

“Mr. Moser kind of gave us free rein, so we got to design our own experiments, and I really liked that aspect,” senior Anna Ossian said. “In school you’re always told what you need to do and the steps and stuff, but we got to make that up as we went along and saw what worked and what didn’t.”

Davis said he’s been proud of the work he and his classmates have done so far.

“I like the fact that we could build something all the way from the ground up,” he said. “We had to prove the right wavelength and the right exposure time to kill the viruses that we were looking at and kill the bacteria that we were looking at. So, starting from scratch and then working hands-on to get a finished product that’s effective at what it does and holds up to what it advertises as was my favorite part of the project.”