WATCH NOW: Vista Trend fire near Gering damages 3,600 acres, at 80% containment

The fire has crossed into multiple fire districts, resulting in it being managed by Unified Command between Gering, Lyman and Mitchell Fire departments. The priority part of the fire was the north and east portion as it was impacting residents along Derringer Road, Flowers said. The residents were allowed to return to their homes at 6 p.m. on Friday.

Grubbs said there were one to two areas that were addressed by three SEAT plane drops Friday because of rugged terrain which couldn't be accessed by fire trucks — that have hot spots smoking.

“The majority of it (the fire) is in the grass,” he said of the fire activity Friday. In anticipation of wind activity, he said fire crews focused on a downwind corner of the fire to make sure that it was sealed up “as best as we could.” Grubbs was also among persons who flew over the fire scene Friday morning, looking for areas that had smoke activity to aid in mapping out areas that had activity that needed to be addressed.

Flowers and Grubbs said that no structures have been damaged in the fire. Grubbs said that some power poles in the area were damaged. The fire is believed to have originated due to a downed power line, he said.

Firefighter Ministry has been assisting with efforts on the fire south of Gering, organizer Carissa Schank said.