WATCH NOW: Westmoor to host NASA astronaut Nick Hague

Ground control to Westmoor Elementary School, the eagle has landed.

On April 14, Westmoor Elementary School will play host to NASA Astronaut Nick Hague via virtual means.

“It’s a pretty big deal to do this,” Westmoor Principal Bert Wright told the Star-Herald.

Wright said his school is preparing to host Hague by pushing a variety of space-related curriculum. Once Hague beams in from Washington D.C., Westmoor students and Bluffs Middle School will hear Hague speak about his travels in space. They’ll also have the opportunity to ask Hague about his out-of-this-world experiences.

In 1998, Hague received a Bachelor of Science in astronautical engineering from the United States Air Force Academy and a Master of Science in aeronautical and astronautical engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 2000.

NASA selected Hague for a mission to the International Space Station which launched in 2018. However, Hague and his Russian crewmate Alexey Ovchinin were forced to abort the mission when a rocket booster malfunctioned after launch. Hague’s second launch attempt took him to the ISS.