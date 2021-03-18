WATCH NOW: WNCC Spring Gala slated for in-person performance

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

At the beginning of the 2020-21 school year, WNCC’s performing arts programs had decided that its entire season would be virtual. It wasn’t something the professors necessarily wanted to do, but it felt like the right decision at the time.

“Students get such a better experience from live performing. I feel like they missed out on part of their education by not having the immediacy and excitement of a live performance for them,” Newell said. “We were looking at the possibility of students spending their entire two years here and never performing in the gala.”

However, with an end to the pandemic in sight and a year of experience dealing with health and safety protocols, Newell said they made the decision to revise the performing arts schedule to include an in-person Spring Gala.

“We were beginning to feel like, at this point, we in the community have enough experience to hold the event safely,” Newell said. “We’ll be practicing social distancing protocols, and since we’re offering dinner and we’ve seen a lot of success with local restaurants staying open without any trouble, we felt we could do that with our gala.”