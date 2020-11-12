WC to host HLC accreditation visit

TORRINGTON — Eastern Wyoming College is accredited by The Higher Learning Commission (HLC) and is a member of the North Central Association of College and Schools. As part of this accreditation and membership, every ten years, EWC conducts a self-study of its programs and processes to reaffirm its accreditation status.

EWC will host the HLC Reaffirmation Team on Monday, Nov. 16 and Tuesday, Nov. 17.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all sessions will be conducted via Zoom. EWC has posted the HLC Itinerary, that includes the Zoom links for all open forums, on its website at ewc.wy.edu. These forums are open to all stakeholders and participation is encouraged.

Accreditation is important because it allows students to be eligible for federal and state financial aid, gives assurance the an EWC degree or certificate is valid, assures donors and potential students that an EWC education is valuable, and provides flexibility for transfer of credit to or from other institutions.

Questions on the EWC accreditation can be directed to Roger Humphrey, Vice President for Student Services at 307-532-8257 or by email at roger.humphrey@ewc.wy.edu.