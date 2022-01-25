WCCA Board extends Marrin's contract as interim president to 2023

John Marrin’s tenure as Western Community College Area’s interim president was extended a year during a board of governors meeting.

Minutes from the Nov. 17, 2021, WCCA Board of Governors meeting indicate the board entered executive session to discuss personnel matters. After 20 minutes, the board reconvened in regular session to discuss the college president.

Chair Lynne Klemke said the board wished to submit an addendum to the interim president contract. As the college prepares to implement a new shared governance structure and start the strategic planning process, Klemke said, “it is in the best interest of the college to extend Mr. Marrin’s contract.”

“Our strategic plan expires this year, so we’re just getting started on the new plan,” said Allison Judy, WNCC’s public relations and marketing director. “This spring we’re going to embark upon a listening tour, going out to every town or service area and having meetings with focus groups. So, we have a lot of planning and work that’s being done with that, and the board just felt strongly about having President Marrin stay in that position to help lead that charge.”

