WCCA Board extends Marrin's contract as interim president to 2023

John Marrin’s tenure as Western Community College Area’s interim president was extended a year during a board of governors meeting.
Minutes from the Nov. 17, 2021, WCCA Board of Governors meeting indicate the board entered executive session to discuss personnel matters. After 20 minutes, the board reconvened in regular session to discuss the college president.
Chair Lynne Klemke said the board wished to submit an addendum to the interim president contract. As the college prepares to implement a new shared governance structure and start the strategic planning process, Klemke said, “it is in the best interest of the college to extend Mr. Marrin’s contract.”
“Our strategic plan expires this year, so we’re just getting started on the new plan,” said Allison Judy, WNCC’s public relations and marketing director. “This spring we’re going to embark upon a listening tour, going out to every town or service area and having meetings with focus groups. So, we have a lot of planning and work that’s being done with that, and the board just felt strongly about having President Marrin stay in that position to help lead that charge.”
The terms of the original contract employs Marrin as the interim president for 12 months, effective June 21, 2021, through June 21, 2022. However, the length of employment may be extended if agreed upon by both parties, according to the contract.
Attorney Phil Kelly reviewed the addendum and said all other terms of the contract agreed upon in July 2021 remain the same and in effect. The addendum extended Marrin’s role as interim president through June 21, 2023, and was approved unanimously by the board.
Judy noted how as the board goes through developing an updated strategic plan, implementing a solid plan also sets up the future president for success.
“It will have a plan clearly laid out for that person. So, the person will know what the expectations are, what the plan is and our ideals and philosophies,” Judy said.
As interim president, Marrin will continue to carry out the responsibilities of the president as listed in the job description and set forth by the Board of Governors. Those duties include, “to plan, organize, direct and review the overall administrative and academic operations and activities of the college.”
Barring unforeseen circumstances, Judy said the board plans to embark on a new president search in Jan. 2023 and have the selected candidate assume the post in July.