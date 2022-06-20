WCCA board, leaders begin strategic plan drafts to map out college's direction as listening tour concludes

Western Nebraska Community College officials are identifying emerging trends of discussion from its listening tour as they begin to draft a new five-year strategic plan for the service area.

WNCC interim president John Marrin told the Star-Herald the information will be compiled into an academic master plan.

"We have put all of the information together that we have received and we've actually titled that 'emerging trends,'" Marrin said. "Basically, what we're looking at from each of our listening tours and trying to get some major themes that we have heard from our communities about what their real needs are and what courses and programs we should be considering moving forward."

So far, the board has identified a need for new or expanded career and technical education programming, welding, diesel, CDL training and an expansion in the building trades areas like framing, electrical wiring, plumbing and HVAC, across all of the counties.

"A really good strategic plan ... will become the direction the college is going and allows us to build budgets that are appropriate for that as well," he said.

One of the challenges within the process is developing a good budget to support the plan over the coming years.

"It may take some work in redesigning what our budget might look like so we can really focus on those areas of need that are out there," he said. "I think the other thing we really need to do is get a mindset that our career and technical education programs are incredibly important in the area and we need to grow and make sure they're healthy."

Another challenge many higher education institutions are facing, including WCCA's college campuses, are the staff shortages and turnovers. However, Marrin said they have had success in replacing staff to continue to serve students.

"We've had some really, really good luck in bringing on some great people," he said. "At this point, I would almost have to say that we're doing really well in staffing and finding faculty."

Marrin, who grew up in the Nebraska Panhandle, said he knows people have expertise within the service area, so they do not have to look outside for support.

During the listening tour, Marrin said the college appreciated the support from its service area constituents. He said they are making plans for a response tour to inform communities about the college's action plan and timeline.

"Our initial goal is to go back and say, 'Yeah, we heard you, this is what we heard and these are the actions we are taking,'" Marrin said. "One of things we've learned and one of things the board has been adamant about is that we maintain this contact and these communications."

Marrin said he sees the college conducting community forums annually to stay in touch with people in the service area. Doing so will allow the college to meet the needs of the communities to the best of its ability.

Another topic that surfaced during the tour was the communities' support for the theater, music and athletic programs.

"If we can share those in any way in the future and maybe have some programs that are at a distance, we'd really like to build that into our schedules as well," Marrin said.

The communities identified similar needs, highlighting the importance of career and technical programs as well as allied health programs for paramedics, nurses and emergency medical technicians.

A draft of the strategic plan will be available for public inspection by early- to mid-fall, Marrin said. The draft will include the timelines for implementing new curriculum and courses at the various campuses.

As the work continues to finalize a strategic plan and set up those programs, Marrin said the focus for the board and colleges are to provide the best service and educational opportunities they can to the communities.

"We need to be doing things that are relevant and that there's a real need for in our service area and that's what we were listening for," he said.

The board of governors and leadership are focused on developing a quality and detailed strategic plan to support the needs of the communities with a focus on maintaining relevancy and also attracting the next president.

"The other thing this is going to allow us to do we said is really develop a good strategic plan for two reasons: one is so we can be relevant to our service area, but the other thing, and this is key, as we're hiring our new president, this will be one of the gauges that we use in hiring, knowing what our strategic plan is and where we need to go."

Marrin said college officials want to be a position for a good hand-off with most of these items in place before the next president starts.

Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.