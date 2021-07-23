WCCA Board of Governors approves interim president contract

The Western Community College Area Board of Governors took action to approve John Marrin’s interim-president contract at its regular board meeting July 21.
The board unanimously approved the contract without any discussion.
“Welcome aboard, John Marrin,” board chair Lynn Klemke said. “We are thrilled to have you.”
The terms of the contract employ Marrin as the interim president for 12 months, effective June 21, 2021, through June 21, 2022. Marrin has been fulfilling the role as interim president for the past month as Attorney Philip Kelly, with Douglas, Kelly, Ostdiek, Snyder, Ossian and Vogl P.C. drafted the terms of the contract as well as the negotiated compensation and benefits.
The length of employment may be extended if agreed upon by both parties, according to the contract.
As interim president, Marrin will carry out the responsibilities of the president as listed in the job description and set forth by the Board of Governors. Those duties include, “to plan, organize, direct and review the overall administrative and academic operations and activities of the college.”
Marrin will work alongside the board to develop, plan and implement college goals and objects as well as implement or revise policies and procedures. He will also oversee the college budget, which includes preparing a financial forecast of funds needs for staffing, equipment, materials, monitoring revenues and expenditures and developing alternative sources of funding.
For his work, Marrin will be paid an annual salary of $235,000, which is $19,583.34 per month. In addition to his salary, Western Nebraska Community College will provide benefits and a college vehicle to travel for college-related business at the college’s expense.
Throughout his tenure, the board will do an annual evaluations and performance assessment with regards to his duties and the goals and objectives of the college that year.
“At least once a year, the board and interim president will meet in executive session for the purpose of discussing the annual evaluation of interim president’s performance as interim president,” the contract reads.
Should Marrin’s work be considered unsatisfactory, the board will offer recommendations for improvement. The contract can be terminated by either party with a 30-day written notice to the other party.
The board had no discussion about beginning the process of searching for WNCC’s next president.
Marrin spent over 20 years previously at Western Nebraska Community College in various roles, including dean of business and individual training, Alliance Campus director, interim Sidney Campus manager, and marketing and management instructor. Marrin served as interim executive vice president in 2019 as the board was in the midst of a previous presidential search process.
Marrin served as president of Lamar Community College for eight years in Colorado prior to retiring in July 2016. Upon his return to the Panhandle, he taught business, economics and ag-business courses at Eastern Wyoming College.