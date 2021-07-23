WCCA Board of Governors approves interim president contract

The Western Community College Area Board of Governors took action to approve John Marrin’s interim-president contract at its regular board meeting July 21.

The board unanimously approved the contract without any discussion.

“Welcome aboard, John Marrin,” board chair Lynn Klemke said. “We are thrilled to have you.”

The terms of the contract employ Marrin as the interim president for 12 months, effective June 21, 2021, through June 21, 2022. Marrin has been fulfilling the role as interim president for the past month as Attorney Philip Kelly, with Douglas, Kelly, Ostdiek, Snyder, Ossian and Vogl P.C. drafted the terms of the contract as well as the negotiated compensation and benefits.

The length of employment may be extended if agreed upon by both parties, according to the contract.

As interim president, Marrin will carry out the responsibilities of the president as listed in the job description and set forth by the Board of Governors. Those duties include, “to plan, organize, direct and review the overall administrative and academic operations and activities of the college.”