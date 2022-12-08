WCCA Board of Governors, search committee set timeline for presidential search process

Efforts to find a new president at Western Nebraska Community College are underway after meetings of both the Western Community College Area Board of Governors and presidential search advisory committee on Wednesday, Dec. 7.

Both meetings discussed the development of the president position profile, which will be utilized by the search committee to review and interview applicants. The board and the search committee both met with Dr. Angela Provart, president of the Pauly Group, Inc., the firm chosen to support the college in its presidential search at the board’s Oct. 26 meeting.

The board’s meeting included sharing the desired traits and skills of an ideal candidate, challenges facing the college that a new president would need to be aware of, information about the college and the local area that would inform a decision to seek and accept the position, and information about the recommended salary.

Some of the foremost concerns put forth by the board included finding someone who could understand the diverse needs of WNCC’s broad service area and relate well to Nebraska’s unique rural population and lifestyle. The board also prioritized the ability to build and sustain relationships, including a healthy relationship with the board itself.

Board Chair Lynne Klemke also acknowledged that the college is in a state of change, and that leadership and forward thinking would be necessary to see it through.

“It would be an easier transition if we were to hire someone with the skills needed to implement our new strategic plan,” said Klemke.

The board also expressed a desire for longevity, stating that they want a president who wants to be there and hold the position longer than the two- to three-year average for comparable positions nationwide.

Another topic of conversation was the president’s salary based on analysis of different sized colleges and presidential salaries by Dr. Provart.

“What I’m proposing to you is a range of $225,000 to $245,000,” said Dr. Provart. “I think that is a very reasonable salary.”

This proposed salary is comparable to that of interim president Marrin.

The board and committee also discussed the proposed timeline of the search process, which is due to begin in earnest in January after completion of the presidential profile this month.

Based on this timeline, January’s business would involve heavily advertising the position via relevant publications, emails, and recruiting calls to drive the applicant pool, which would be finalized on Feb. 13.

Once applications close, the search committee will review the candidates and select semifinalists in addition to finalizing interview questions at its next meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 15. Dr. Provart said that based on her experience, she expects a healthy pool of candidates to be narrowed down to a handful of viable contenders.

“I think for this college we’ll have around 30-35 applicants total. Around 20 of them will be really serious contenders, which the committee will thin down to 8 or 10,” said Dr. Provart.

The search committee will then conduct interviews with the semifinalists on March 7, 8, and 9. These interviews are expected to run around an hour each, after which Dr. Provart will lead the search committee in discussions about their thoughts about each candidate.

The search committee is expected to narrow the semifinalists down to three or four recommended finalists, which will be submitted to the board of governors for approval at its March 15 meeting. These finalists will undergo in-depth criminal and civil background checks along with thorough reference checks conducted by Dr. Provart before arriving for on-campus interviews during the first few weeks of April. At this time, campus communities will be encouraged to participate in forums and submit feedback that will be considered in the board’s final decision.

The final selection is set to be made at the April 19 board meeting and be given final approval in the month of May, giving the new president time over the summer to move and prepare to assume the position by fall. The new president would be the seventh to serve the college, taking over from interim president John Marrin, who has led since the departure of previous president Dr. Carmen Simone in 2021.

The next meeting for the Western Community College Area Board of Governors will take place on Wednesday, Jan. 18, at 1 p.m. The next meeting for the presidential search advisory committee will take place on Wednesday, Feb. 15, at 8:30 a.m.