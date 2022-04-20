WCCA Board ratifies action on renovation bid, discusses COVID relief funds

The Western Community College Area Board of Governors discussed ongoing renovation projects during its Wednesday, April 20, regular board meeting.

Board member Coral Richards, who represents district 4, motioned to extract the renovation bid from the consent calendar during the meeting.

“I would like to extract the renovation bid to allow the board to ratify the actions of the administration,” Richards said, spurring additional discussion.

The board reviewed B-Pod renovation and furniture quotes. The memorandum included in the board packet indicated a need for emergency approval to lock in the price for the furniture. Eakes Office Solutions in Grand Island worked with Winter Griffith Architects in Cheyenne, Wyoming, on purchasing furniture designed for education and state institutions, according to the packet information.

Eakes Office Solutions informed the college there is a 10% cost increase from the furniture manufacturer scheduled for Monday, April 18.

“The order needs to be submitted by April 12 to lock in pricing at the current price,” the memorandum read. “Emergency approval is requested by the executive committee with ratification by the full board at the April 20, 2022, board meeting.”

In the absence of finance committee chairman Karen Anderson, Western Nebraska Community College vice president of administrative services Lynne Koski shared further information with the board.

Since the submission date was prior to the board meeting, Koski said they met with the finance, facility and executive committee to inform them of the situation.

“We moved forward to place this order, which saved the college approximately $27,000,” Koski said. “We’re asking the board to ratify that action today.”

The board motioned to ratify the action of the administration to approve the bid submitted by Eakes Office Solutions for the B-Pods renovation.

The furniture costs total $278,227.10, with B-Pod classroom furniture at $128,265.78, B-Pod faculty offices at $86,056.92 and the Harms meeting rooms B120, B121 and C139 at $63,904.40.

The board also accepted bids for summer grounds maintenance at the Western Nebraska Community College campus in Scottsbluff, receiving one bid from Scottsbluff Landscaping for $140,000. The college is facing a staffing shortage on the maintenance staff and with the lack of qualified applicants, the college accepted bids for grounds maintenance for the 2022 season. They do not plan to hire part-time grounds help to offset the cost of the contract. The review committee recommended the board award the bid to Scottsbluff Landscaping to allow the college’s maintenance staff to focus on summer maintenance across campus ahead of the fall semester.

WNCC interim president John Marrin also shared details about state COVID-19 monies the college was awarded will help them invest in academic growth and prosperity.

LB 1014 outlines the appropriations of funds allocated to the State of Nebraska from the federal Coronavirus State Fiscal Recovery Fund. Program No. 697 details the allocation for community colleges across the state, including WNCC. According to the bill, the college must submit a grant application to the Coordinating Commission for Postsecondary Education “for funding for a capital project or for offering a course that meets the criteria established by the federal American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 and the commission.”

The college must meet all necessary federal and commission compliance and reporting requirements.

“We as a community college collective receive $60 million, $10 million for each college,” Marrin said. “That is a significant amount of money for Western Nebraska Community College.”

The amount was less than what Marrin originally asked for as the negotiations occurred at the state and federal levels. Marrin spoke with Koski to determine the best use of funds within the restrictions of the monies.

“There has to be an involvement and a reason for academic growth and prosperity after COVID,” he said. “So we really have to maintain those standards, which we will.”

Marrin said officials will approach the board with recommendations in the future and the monies will be handled through the coordinating division.

