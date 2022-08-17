WCCA board reach settlement in second aviation student's death

Western Nebraska Community College and the Western Community College Area Board of Governors reached a settlement of a claim with the estate of one of two aviation program students killed in an accident last year. Settlement documents regarding 21-year-old Yemin An of Seoul, South Korea, were released Wednesday after the Star-Herald submitted a public records request.

An was one of two students who suffered fatal injuries while working on an airplane engine as part of coursework on April 1, 2021. At the time, WNCC officials said the two students were completing hands-on work on an airplane engine inside the Aviation Maintenance facility in Sidney. Few details were released about the accident.

At the Wednesday, Aug. 17, regular Board of Governor's meeting, attorney Phil Kelly informed the board a settlement had been reached in the tort claim filed for An's estate. He also offered public notice as required by statute 84-713, which requires a public entity or public agency to maintain a public written or electronic record of all settled claims.

"Pursuant to Nebraska Revised Statute section 84-713, notice is hereby given that Western Community College Area and Western Nebraska Community College has entered into a settlement agreement with the estate of Yemin An concerning the incident that occurred on April 1, 2021, at the Sidney, Neb., campus involving personal injury to Mr. An."

Kelly added, "The agreement provides for payment of $700,000, plus $10,000 for expenses to his estate."

The college's insurance company paid the $700,000 of the settlement while WNCC paid $10,000.

Documents obtained through a records request by the Star-Herald indicate WNCC participated in a mediation session with An's parents, Yoonki An and Jinhee Kim on March 22, 2022. Yoonki An and Jinhee Kim are the personal representatives of the Estate of Yemin An and are referred to as releasors within the documents. The session discussed "the claims of releasors arising out of the wrongful death of Yemin An and (redacted) (referred to as the 'incident')," according to the mediated settlement memorandum.

The cost of the mediation was split in thirds between the releasors and releasee.

Following the mediation session, the parties expressed agreement of all disputes be settled with the payment to the releasors of $700,000.

The release agreement also states a $10,000 reimbursement for out-of-pocket expenses, including funeral and travel expenses, incurred by the family will be paid to the estate at the same time as the $700,000 settlement funds are approved by the Cheyenne County Probate Court.

The release agreement repeats the monetary compensation to the family for the death of Yemin An as well as the parents’ agreement to release WCCA and WNCC employees — current and future — from all liability arising out of the occurrence on April 1, 2021. It also states the parents agree that they are responsible for the payment of any outstanding bills arising out of the accident and will not hold WNCC liable for losses including counsel fees or claims for contribution related to the injuries, damages, effects or consequences from the occurrence.

A settlement has been filed in Cheyenne County Court in the matter of Yemin An's estate, relating to the incident on April 1, 2021. According to court filings, a settlement and distribution were approved by the court.

Fellow aviation student Zhaoxin Chen, 24, of Xi'an, China, was also killed during the accident. The college and board reached a similar agreement with Chen's family last May.

Both students were sophomores enrolled in WNCC’s Aviation Maintenance Technician program.