WCCA board selects firm for presidential search

Western Nebraska Community College will move forward with its search for the college's next president.

Members of the Western Community College Area Board of Governors members convened for a special meeting Wednesday, Oct. 26 to take action on the search. The board of governors approved the selection of a presidential search firm, formation of a search advisory committee and for human resources to select representatives to serve on a selection committee.

Two academic search consulting firms, Pauly Group Inc. and Academic Search, submitted proposals to the board. After hearing presentations from both firms, the board selected Pauly Group Inc. to support the college in its presidential search.

Within the proposal, it outlines the search preparation, applicant recruiting, board and committee assistance and contact with applicants and candidates.

“The key to a successful search is to attract a wide and diverse candidate pool,” the proposal reads.

It goes on to list five key steps to a successful recruitment process: position profile development, print advertising, database management and e-mail notification, individual telephone calls, connect with potential applicants via posts on LinkedIn and Twitter, and follow-up calls to encourage candidates to apply.

The first step to develop the position profile offers the specifics of the position as identified by the campus, search committee and college leaders. That will guide recruiters’ efforts as they solicit candidate applications. During those interactions, Pauly Group consultants will share information about the position and any interested persons are tracked throughout the recruiting process.

The board will also authorize Pauly Group to act on the college’s behalf as it conducts reference interviews. The group will also obtain written permission from the candidates to conduct these interviews. During the process, the college will approve a list of questions Pauly Group develops to help recruiters determine a candidate’s fit within the college system. Questions also seek to draw out information about candidates that pose detrimental consequences to WNCC if selected, the proposal states.

A reference report will be generated for the semifinal candidates after three to four reference telephone interviews. For final candidates, eight to 10 phone interviews are done with listed and unlisted references. The reports contain non-attributed quotes from sources, which are then distributed to the committee.

According to pack information, the human resources executive director will coordinate selection for the search committee among members of the executive planning team, faculty, non-faculty staff and students to serve on the search advisory committee. Pauly Group recommended that between 12 to 15 members sit on the committee, plus the committee chair.

Board secretary Susan Verbeck told the Star-Herald that the board approved search firm Pauly Group, Inc. However, the details on the timeline for the search are still in the works. Verbeck said the board hopes to name a new president in early spring 2023.

John Marrin has served as the interim president since the board accepted the resignation of then-President Carmen Simone during its Wednesday, June 16, 2021, meeting. Marrin’s contract was officially approved by the board at the July 21, 2021, meeting.

Minutes from the Nov. 17, 2021, WCCA Board of Governors meeting indicate the board entered executive session to discuss personnel matters. After 20 minutes, the board reconvened in regular session to discuss the college president.

Chair Lynne Klemke said the board wished to submit an addendum to the interim president contract.

The terms of the original contract employs John Marrin as the interim president for 12 months, effective June 21, 2021, through June 21, 2022. However, the length of employment may be extended if agreed upon by both parties, according to the contract.

Attorney Phil Kelly reviewed the addendum and said all other terms of the contract agreed upon in July 2021 remain the same and in effect. The addendum extended Marrin’s role as interim president through June 21, 2023, and the board approved it unanimously.

WNCC’s strategic plan also expires this year, which inspired the college to hold numerous listening tours throughout its service area. Allison Judy, WNCC’s public relations and marketing director, told the Star-Herald at that time that developing an updated plan sets up the future president for success.

“It will have a plan clearly laid out for that person. So, the person will know what the expectations are, what the plan is and our ideals and philosophies,” Judy said.

Barring unforeseen circumstances, the board plans to embark on a new president search throughout the winter months and have the selected candidate assume the post in July, Judy said.

The next WCCA Board of Governors meeting will convene on Wednesday, Nov. 16 at 1 p.m.