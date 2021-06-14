WCCA's board accepts president Carmen Simone's resignation

Western Nebraska Community College will begin its search for its seventh president after the Western Community College Area Board of Governors formally accepted the resignation of President Carmen Simone Friday.

Simone offered her resignation to the WCCA board, which was effective immediately, according to a WNCC statement.

“Dr. Carmen Simone has submitted her resignation as president of WNCC after serving in that position for the last 18 months,” WCCA Board Chair Lynne Klemke said in the press release. “WNCC thanks Dr. Simone for her service to the students and communities of the WNCC service area. The Board wishes Dr. Simone every success in her future endeavors.”

The Board of Governors will convene at its monthly meeting, Wednesday, June 16 to discuss Simone’s resignation and the transition in leadership. Grant Wilson, vice president of educational services, will serve as the college’s acting president until the board names an interim.

