West Nebraska Arts Center receives M-AAA grant

SCOTTSBLUFF - The West Nebraska Arts Center announces that it is among a select group of regional organizations to receive a Mid-America Arts Alliance American Rescue Plan grant in the amount of $10,000. This award will support our arts education program and general operations at 106 E. 18th Street retroactively from July 1, 2021, through June 30, 2022.

“I am thrilled that we were selected to be a recipient of this generous grant from M-AAA,” Executive Director, Michele Denton, said.

Funding for West Nebraska Art Center’s Mid-America Arts Alliance grant is drawn from generous underwritings by the National Endowment for the Arts, Nebraska Arts Council, and foundations, corporations, and individuals throughout Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma and Texas.

Mid-America Arts Alliance (M-AAA) awarded $1,104,600 to 50 arts and culture organizations in its region, including the WNAC, to support critical, day-to-day operating costs. The grants were made possible through funding M-AAA received from the National Endowment for the Arts through their allocation of funds from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). M-AAA awarded grants, ranging from $10,000 to $40,000, to small arts and culture organizations with annual budgets in 2020 of no more than $500,000.