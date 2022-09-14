Western Governors University and Western Nebraska Community College announce partnership

Western Governors University (WGU), a nonprofit, fully online university, and Western Nebraska Community College (WNCC) announced a new joint partnership that will provide students graduating with their associate degrees from WNCC with an affordable pathway to continue their education and earn their undergraduate degrees.

Together, the two institutions will seek to create a seamless transfer of credits for WNCC students transitioning to WGU to further their education, and new WGU students will also be eligible for scholarships to make tuition even more affordable. The agreement is part of a statewide effort to increase the number of Nebraskans who have a degree, certificate, diploma or other postsecondary or industry-recognized credential over the next 10 years.

The partnership between WNCC and WGU was first announced when Gov. Pete Ricketts signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with WGU to expand access to affordable, high-quality degree programs for the estimated 306,000 Nebraskans who have some college credits but no bachelor’s degree.

According to the MOU, the State of Nebraska will commit to supporting the partnership by enlisting relevant agencies to collaborate with and promote WGU in hopes of targeting underserved populations that include dislocated workers, veterans and rural residents. Additionally, WGU will join forces with local employers and employer organizations to meet workforce needs throughout the state.

"I want to thank Gov. Ricketts for recognizing the importance of a postsecondary education in the state of Nebraska and prioritizing access to a quality education,” said John Marrin, interim president of WNCC. “We look forward to continued collaboration with Western Governors University to provide opportunities for our students in the Panhandle."

With campuses in Alliance, Scottsbluff and Sidney, WNCC delivers educational, training and growth opportunities for students, partners, and community members throughout its 12.5 county service area in the Nebraska Panhandle.

WGU offers students graduating from WNCC more than 60 undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the fields of business, K-12 teacher education, information technology and health professions, including nursing. The university pioneered online, competency-based education, a model that allows individuals to further their education and careers on their own timeline, no matter where they live. This approach allows students in Nebraska to take advantage of prior learning and work-based experience to move through courses at their own pace and graduate quicker.

Students study, complete coursework and take tests on schedules that fit their lives, advancing as soon as they demonstrate they have mastered the subject matter. Like all students at WGU, WNCC graduates who enroll will be paired with a program mentor who has expertise in their chosen degree program and supports students in learning and navigating their educational journeys from enrollment through graduation.

Under the terms of the agreement, students transferring from WNCC to WGU will also be eligible to take advantage of scholarships to make tuition even more affordable.

The Community College Partner Scholarship is valued at up to $2,500 and will be applied to WGU’s already-low, flat-rate tuition of about $3,800 per six-month term. Students will also be able to apply for the Nebraska Partnership Scholarship, which is valued at up to $4,000 and is designed for students living in Nebraska who want to further their education at WGU. Additionally, Nebraskans attending WGU who qualify are eligible to apply for the Nebraska Opportunity Grant, a needs-based grant offered by the State for students who meet certain residency, enrollment and financial need qualifications.

“We are thrilled to provide continuing education options to graduating students of Western Nebraska Community College,” said Terrance Hopson, regional vice president of WGU. “WGU values the important role community colleges play in upskilling the workforce and is pleased to offer an affordable and flexible pathway for thousands of Nebraskans who need postsecondary education and training to advance their careers and, in turn, their lives.”

For more information on the partnership between WGU and WNCC, visit www.wgu.edu.