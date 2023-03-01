Fourth graders at Westmoor Elementary School spent Wednesday afternoon celebrating Nebraska’s birthday with special state-themed activities and treats.

Nebraska history is the focal point of fourth grade social studies, and students at Westmoor have been hard at work studying the subject all year.

“At the very beginning of the year, we looked over all the state facts, state motto, that kind of thing. One or two times a week, we have social studies in class and we have a Nebraska studies book that we go through to learn about history and learn about different things that involve Nebraska,” fourth grade teacher Jon Cummings said.

March 1 marks the anniversary of Nebraska’s statehood, which was granted in 1867, making it the perfect day for the fourth graders to take a well-earned break for the celebration. The afternoon was a bit of a surprise for the students. They knew that something was being planned for Nebraska’s birthday, but they didn’t quite know what to expect until the day of the celebration.

“They knew Nebraska’s birthday was coming up, but we didn’t tell them all that it entailed until today,” fourth grade teacher Charlotte Petersen said. “When I was going over the schedule, the kids were very excited to participate.”

Students started the afternoon by rotating around the three fourth grade classrooms and enjoying fun games with Petersen, Cummings, and fellow teacher Mrs. Julie Lemmon.

In Cummings’ room, students competed in a round of state trivia, featuring questions about Nebraska’s history, industry, and ecology, while also enjoying a slice of cake. Lemmon led the fourth graders in a round of Nebraska bingo, using more trivia facts as clues on their cards. Finally, in Petersen’s room the students completed a craft using glue and corn kernels to create a Nebraska icon: an ear of corn.

“We were looking at a craft to do because we always try to find something non-technology based,” Petersen said. “Because we’re corn huskers, we thought popcorn and corn, so they’re building their own corn ear.”

Cummings said that state history is important because it helps give students some insight on the place that they call home and the shared sense of identity that comes along with it.

“I think it’s important to know where you come from,” he said. “I’m not from Nebraska, I’m from Wyoming, and in fourth grade, we had a big emphasis on why you should be proud of the state you’re from and how it started, and I wanted to share that with these kids too.”

Some points of Nebraskan pride shared with the students were its status as the birthplace of Kool-Aid, Arbor Day and Dorothy Lynch salad dressing in addition to its national importance as an agricultural powerhouse.

The fourth graders got to wrap up their day of fun with one of the many Nebraska specialties they learned about over the course of the school year, the tin roof sundae, which was invented at Potter Sundry in Potter, and features vanilla and chocolate ice cream topped with marshmallow creme and Spanish peanuts.

All in all, Petersen says that the year spent on Nebraska history not only helps create a sense of pride in the students’ home state, it also helps prepare them for fifth grade’s focus on government.