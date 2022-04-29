Westmoor students raise almost $900 for plaza project

The City of Scottsbluff received an $894.58 donation from their Adopt-A-School, Westmoor Elementary, Friday to help with the construction phase of the 18th Street Plaza.

The generous donation was a result of the Pennies for the Plaza Campaign which began in January and concluded on April 29. Containers were placed in all classroom’s grades K-5. The kids participated by bringing in coins to fill them.

Teacher Julie Lemmon’s fourth grade class raised a total of $219.54, the most of all classrooms. The class will have a brick engraved in their honor and placed in the plaza during the final construction of the 18th Street Plaza.

The city’s Bricks for the Bluffs Campaign continues, and anyone interested in purchasing a commemorative, engraved brick can do so by accessing the city’s website at www.scottsbluff.org or by picking up a brick application at City Hall located at 2525 Circle Drive.

