Westmoor students walk and wheel their way to school

Students and teachers at Westmoor Elementary started their day with a breath of fresh air on Wednesday in recognition of International Walk to School Day.

School leaders encouraged students to walk to school from home if they were able, and drop sites were set up for students who live farther away or ride the bus so no one would miss out on the experience.

International Walk to School Day has been getting students to enjoy this healthy practice for 26 years. Westmoor teacher Jennifer Schwartz has organized participation at her schools for most of her career.

“It cuts down on our traffic congestion, it cuts down on pollution, and it enforces the importance of neighborhood schools and communities,” Schwartz said of walking to school. “Just simply walking to school has so many benefits. And it can also be fun.”

Schwartz previously taught and advocated for walking to school in Gering, and many schools there are still taking part in International Walk to School Day after her departure.

When students arrived at Westmoor on Wednesday morning, they were treated with time to play and interact with athletes from Scottsbluff High School and Western Nebraska Community College.

Schwartz said that spending time with role models is one of the highlights of the annual event.

“I don’t know if high school kids really understand the magnitude of their ability to mentor kids, and I don’t think that should ever be taken lightly,” Schwartz said. “I hope that high school athletes, college athletes understand the role they play in our students’ lives and that they never disregard that.”

At a short assembly in the Westmoor gymnasium, Schwartz had a conversation with students about why walking to school was important.

“Obviously, the physical fitness component,” she said. “Being able to walk and talk with people, you’re coming into a classroom in a good mood, so it helps you with some academic success.”

A short skit followed, highlighting the many ways that students can get to school. Some examples included bicycles, roller skates, even galloping on wooden horses.

Scottsbluff Mayor Jeanne McKerrigan read an official proclamation detailing the city’s commitment to protecting students and recognizing the impact of walking to school.

Partnership with the city and the community was one of the most important aspects of the event to Schwartz, who has a passion for making the neighborhood safer for kids.

This passion is fueled by the memory of a past student who was lost in a tragic accident.

“I had a student that passed away — was hit by a car,” Schwartz said. “That was really motivating for the school and the community to really step up and bring together our efforts to help encourage kids to walk to school but to be able to do it safely.”

Schwartz believes that by encouraging students to walk to school and highlighting the need to protect those who do, resources can be allocated for improving the safety and accessibility of neighborhood schools and the community that surrounds them.

Schwartz has already had an impact on the safety of local kids.

“When I was at Northfield, the city and the state provided funding for my program so that we were able to build a walkway that is parallel to Highway 71, right there on Country Club (Road),” Schwartz said. “So that came as a result of me pushing the importance of walking to school.”

As important as safety is to Schwartz, she also wants to shine a light on accessibility for all students and advocate for infrastructural changes that prevent it.

“Are there places where our handicapped children cannot (participate) because we don’t have the curb cuts?” Schwartz asked. “It helps us address some of those issues so we can maximize the amount of participation and that all kids are able to do this.”

Addressing those issues requires a close partnership with local government, and Schwartz said that McKerrigan has been on-board from the start.

Walk to School Day is a passion project for Schwartz, but she receives help from fourth and fifth grade students and teachers alike.

To incentivize students to continue this healthy habit, Westmoor gave all participants a bracelet or necklace. Every Wednesday that they walk to school from here on, they will receive a charm that can be added to it.