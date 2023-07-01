Join natural resource experts and volunteers July 21-22 as they discover the biodiversity of the Wildcat Hills during a bioblitz, where they will find and identify as many species as possible.

The bioblitz begins July 21 with a 7:30 p.m. hike and continues with a session on moths at 8:30. The next day has the following schedule: 8 a.m. – Reptile and amphibian survey; 9 a.m. – Bird survey; 10 a.m. – Plants and wildflowers; 11 a.m. – Insect survey.

Participants should meet at the Nature Center. Contact the Wildcat Hills Nature Center for more information at 308-436-3777.