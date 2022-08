Come along with the Birds of a Feather homeschool program on Sept. 15 and discover birds at Wildcat Hills State Recreation Area. Learn all about their adaptations and local research projects being conducted.

This program will meet once a month at 10 a.m. at the Wildcat Hills Nature Center. It will be conducted rain or shine.

The program is free, but a vehicle park entry permit is required. For more information contact the Nature Center at 308-436-3777. Children must be accompanied by an adult.