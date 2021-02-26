‘Wizard of Oz’ cast begins choreography work with Gering alum

“I recycle some of it, but I’m like, let’s totally up the ante, and let’s really add something new and exciting, because it creates a fun pre-production process for them and also (creates a ) really exciting environment for the audience,” she said.

The students enjoy her teaching style, and even though they’ll be learning some new steps. They said they’re up to the challenge, despite the couple of groans that slipped when she told the group that “The Jitterbug” will be cardio-intensive.

“I really like working with Kaylee. I think she works well with our age group,” Victoria Mannel, a chorus member, said. “And so, I’m hoping everybody just works well together when we do it, and that it just looks good with our end product.”

Eli Thompson, a Jitterbug, said, “Hopefully, it all flows together and people pick it up pretty quick.”

Schadwinkel described putting together a dance, or in this case an entire musical’s choreography, as like writing a paper. There’s research, a first draft, editing, more drafts and a final presentation.

“One show I did I actually listened to the entire soundtrack for 25 hours, like, collectively,” she said.