‘Wizard of Oz’ cast begins choreography work with Gering alum

Performers playing Jitterbugs take their quick feet and hop to the beat during Gering High School’s Tuesday night choreography rehearsal of the Jitterbug for the spring musical of “Wizard of Oz.”
This week is choreography week for the musical cast, and they are being led by GHS alum Kayleigh Schadwinkel-Hickman.
Schadwinkel began her choreographic career as a senior at Gering, in which she choreographed the dream sequence in “Oklahoma!” for the spring musical. Since then, Schadwinkel graduated from Doane College in 2016 and started her own traveling dance and choreography studio called POYDS Dance Company.
Every year, she comes back to Gering High School from her home in Colorado to choreograph the spring musical.
This is where it all started. And so, for me to be able to give back and have GHS a part of that journey still to this day, it’s pretty amazing for me as a choreographer,” she said. “It’s just absolutely amazing to be able to share what I’ve learned, and feed it back into the next generation.”
Schadwinkel had choreographed “Wizard of Oz” for GHS last year before the musical got canceled due to COVID-19. She said that while she is bringing some moves back, she is also shaking things up so it’s still a fun pre-production experience for everyone.
“I recycle some of it, but I’m like, let’s totally up the ante, and let’s really add something new and exciting, because it creates a fun pre-production process for them and also (creates a ) really exciting environment for the audience,” she said.
The students enjoy her teaching style, and even though they’ll be learning some new steps. They said they’re up to the challenge, despite the couple of groans that slipped when she told the group that “The Jitterbug” will be cardio-intensive.
“I really like working with Kaylee. I think she works well with our age group,” Victoria Mannel, a chorus member, said. “And so, I’m hoping everybody just works well together when we do it, and that it just looks good with our end product.”
Eli Thompson, a Jitterbug, said, “Hopefully, it all flows together and people pick it up pretty quick.”
Schadwinkel described putting together a dance, or in this case an entire musical’s choreography, as like writing a paper. There’s research, a first draft, editing, more drafts and a final presentation.
“One show I did I actually listened to the entire soundtrack for 25 hours, like, collectively,” she said.
However, she said her favorite part is bringing her interpretation of a show to the students and working with them to put it all together.
“The fun part is seeing their talent, and what they bring to the table,” she said, “and then all of us meshing everything together to create a really cool show.”
Mannel said this year’s musical will be a really cool show, because everyone is working harder than they ever had before to make sure of it.
“I think it’s going to end up being really good because everybody that is here wants to be here and is actually wanting to work hard to make it good since we didn’t get it last year,” she said. “It was like, ‘Oh, we realized how much we missed it.’ But I think it’ll be good this year.”
Performance dates for “Wizard of Oz” will be April 15-17. Tickets go on sale March 15 at Showtix4U.com. A virtual showing may be possible, but has not yet been confirmed, director Shelly Muggli said.