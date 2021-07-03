WNAC Announces Award Winners for the 2020 President’s Show: Resilience

SCOTTSBLUFF — West Nebraska Arts Center, with the support of the Nebraska Arts Council, the Nebraska Cultural Endowment, and Bob & Sue Van Newkirk, is pleased to present the 2021 President’s Show, an exciting collection of original artworks based on a theme. The theme is “Resilience” chosen by Cher Maybee, West Nebraska Arts Center Board President. This is a judged group show open to all media and artistic styles that convey the theme of what resilience means. The exhibit opened Thursday, July 1.

The WNAC announced the winners of the 2021 President’s Show: Resilience. Best of Show goes to Rod Clause with “I Am Cracked but I Am Still Here.” President’s Choice, chosen by Maybee, goes to Pam Perry with “Endeavor to Persevere.” Honorable mentions go to Mary Ellen Neff with “Tropical Resilience,” Chas Lierk with “Reaching for the Heavens” and Steph Coley with “Reaching for Sunshine.” Judges Highlights go to Chad with “Reconsilience,” Steph Coley with “Not Today, Satan,” Teri Kezar with “Urn – nest,” and Catherine Redfern with “Enter the Brown Mouth of a CFO.”=