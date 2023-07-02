West Nebraska Arts Center, with the support of the Nebraska Arts Council, the Nebraska Cultural Endowment, and the National Endowment for the Arts is announces the opening of the 2023 President’s Show: History of the Oregon Trail, an exciting collection of original artworks based on a theme. The theme is chosen by Mary Hunt, West Nebraska Arts Center Board president. This is a judged group show open to all media and artistic styles.

The show was supposed to inspire people to think about the Oregon Trail, what kind of life they would have lived or perhaps parts of the life that would have been seen during the Oregon Trail days. The art center received a great variety of subjects and mediums.

The show opened June 29 and art will be displayed through July 30. The opening reception will be on Wednesday, July 19.

Also, on July 19, WNAC will have the opening reception for its show, The 2023 Old West Balloon Fest: Art in the Sky Exhibit. The exhibit highlights the artistic value of regional artwork and its connection to the Panhandle through celebrations. The contest was open to all in the Panhandle valley.

The reception will have refreshments, wine and appetizers for all who attend. This event is free and open to the public.

Visit the gallery, 106 East 18th St. in Scottsbluff, Tuesday - Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m. Gallery admission is free.