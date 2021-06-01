WNAC presents ‘Between the Plains & the Mountains'

“My goal with each piece of artwork is to present traditional and well honored western subject matter,” Stroh said. “I’m hoping to get the viewer to have a feeling of having been there. I try to use the intensity of light on my subjects to portray the people or animals that grace these western states. I want my drawings and paintings to tell a story in every detailed line or brush stroke of color. I find beauty in the simplest pose because of the interplay of light and shadow. It is so exciting.”

Jory Zurcher was born in Scottsbluff and grew up in the small town of Mitchell, Nebraska. At the age of two he could be found drawing circles instead of scribbling. Local artist and friend, Michelle Denton discovered his talent in pre-school. He then spent several days during the summer having his first art classes at her home. Traveling with his family to rodeos, he was never without paper and pencils to draw. Chapmaker Tim Bath would give Jory bags of scrap leather when his dad was picking up his rodeo chaps. This would become another medium Zurcher would pursue with the help of Bath. He did not know it at the time, but these life experiences set the foundation for his journey as an artist.