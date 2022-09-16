WNAC youth art programs underway but have open seats

The West Nebraska Arts Center has two opportunities for young artists: Ed Wards Project and After-School Art Program. These classes began earlier this month, but spots are still available.

"I believe being a part of the arts programs in our community helps kids in every aspect of their life," WNAC Program Manager Stephanie Coley told the Star-Herald. "I believe it helps them realize a world we cannot see yet.

"Being in a technological age where thinking unconventionally could get you a very good career makes art a part of the critical thinking process when thinking of the future. Plus, it is fun without realizing it."

The After-School Art Program runs seven months and offers visual arts instruction to children in grades 1-6 using Nebraska State Standards for Fine Arts Education as a guide. Students create, present, respond to and connect with art. They also explore several media: painting, drawing, printmaking, collage, sculpture, applied design and technology. Children build a portfolio of pieces throughout the program and have an opportunity to participate in a gallery exhibit in April.

Children in first through third grades will attend classes on Mondays and fourth through sixth grades on Tuesdays at WNAC in the Bronson Gallery. The monthly cost is $45 for WNAC members and $55 for non-members. Art materials are included in the price. Families registering multiple children receive a discount, and scholarships are available. The first month must be paid to secure a spot.

Artist Mary Hunt is the instructor for the class for first through third grades. While Hunt said she enjoys the distinctives of every type of project, sculpture is particularly exciting because students may create a variety of pieces.

"Right now, we are using toilet paper rolls to make designs, animals, mushrooms and more," Hunt told the Star-Herald. "They are three-dimensional and really neat."

Once the program concludes, Hunt wants the kids to see art is fun and that they have learned some of the fundamentals of creative work.

"If kids take away one thing that sticks with them or that they really enjoyed from my class in learning the fundamentals of art, that is my hope," she said. "Also that they see that art is learning and having fun at the same time."

Rod Clause will teach fourth through sixth graders.

"My main objective is to teach problem-solving skills, not necessarily art," Clause said.

Two of his favorite projects are teaching clay and making popsicle buildings.

"I am a little biased for liking the clay, but the kids always have fun with that," Clause added. "And the popsicle buildings always evolve into all kinds of structures from forts to houses. So that is fun to teach. The kids really like that assignment, too."

WNAC, with the sponsorship of the Charlotte Edwards family, offers the Ed Wards Project class for high school students. The class is open to students of all skill levels in grades 7-12. This is also a seven-month class teaching them about visual arts using Nebraska State Standards for Fine Arts Education as a guide.

Classes began Sept. 7 and will be held most Wednesdays through May 31. Sessions will not be held in December due to Christmas and other festivities and holidays.

The class was created to honor Edwards, a landscape and wildlife artist. Instructor Michele Denton will teach students the techniques of the masters and allow students’ creativity to blossom. They study the work of well-known artists like Vincent Van Gogh and Pablo Picasso as well as more obscure ones like Italian painter and sculptor Amedeo Modigliani.

“I want them to be introduced to all of the different art styles and mediums and be comfortable using all the different tools within each medium,” Denton told the Star-Herald. “I also want them to appreciate their own personal style. That style can develop over time, and kids are very resilient and can do great things.”

Students will create, present, respond to, and connect art with the human experience. Media work includes painting, drawing, printmaking, collage, sculpture, applied design and technology. Students will have the opportunity to present their portfolio in a gallery exhibit in April. The drop-in class takes place on Wednesdays 4-5:30 p.m. The cost is $10 for members and $15 for non-members.

“There are so many wonderful elements of art,” Denton added. “Not only is art in museums or hanging on walls in your home and businesses, but also it’s the design of your car, your shoes, how you put your makeup on.

“Art excites us and unites us. It’s a universal language that communicates across the ages. We can look at caveman art and appreciate it, and we can also appreciate emojis on our phone.”

The programs are supported by National Endowment for the Arts, Nebraska Arts Council, Platte Valley Companies, the North Platte Valley Artist Guild and the Panhandle Shrine Club.

For more information about after-school classes, visit TheWNAC.com, call the office at 308-632-2226 or email steph@thewnac.com. Families may register in person at WNAC, 106 East 18th St., Scottsbluff. They also may call WNAC.

As of Friday afternoon, Coley said the Ed Wards Class had 12 open spots, ASAP first through third grades had three spots open, and fourth through sixth grades had five spots.