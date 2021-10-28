 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WNCC adjusts mask mandate for all campuses
0 comments

WNCC adjusts mask mandate for all campuses

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

SCOTTSBLUFF — Western Nebraska Community College has altered its policy regarding face coverings on all three campuses.

Effective Friday, Oct. 29, face coverings will only be required in classrooms for students and faculty on all campuses. This is based in part on CDC guidance for institutions of Higher Education and a consistently small number of positive COVID-19 cases on WNCC campuses.

Applied Technology lab courses are exempt from wearing face coverings due to safety reasons.

Face coverings are still recommended in all college buildings, especially for unvaccinated individuals.

WNCC will continue to follow CDC guidance and review and monitor active cases on campus, in the PPHD area, and the state. The policy is subject to change.

0 comments

Tags

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News