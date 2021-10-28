WNCC adjusts mask mandate for all campuses

SCOTTSBLUFF — Western Nebraska Community College has altered its policy regarding face coverings on all three campuses.

Effective Friday, Oct. 29, face coverings will only be required in classrooms for students and faculty on all campuses. This is based in part on CDC guidance for institutions of Higher Education and a consistently small number of positive COVID-19 cases on WNCC campuses.

Applied Technology lab courses are exempt from wearing face coverings due to safety reasons.

Face coverings are still recommended in all college buildings, especially for unvaccinated individuals.

WNCC will continue to follow CDC guidance and review and monitor active cases on campus, in the PPHD area, and the state. The policy is subject to change.