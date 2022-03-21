WNCC alumnus Lukas Simianer to speak at Foundation celebration

When WNCC Foundation Executive Director Jennifer Reisig asked Mary Sheffield, WNCC Foundation alumni relations and stewardship director, for ideas for alumni keynote speakers for the WNCC Foundation semi-centennial celebration, one person immediately came to Sheffield’s mind: 2017 WNCC alumnus Lukas Simianer.

Simianer has recently received multiple awards for his start-up e-learning platform called Clusive, Inc.. One of the honors, being featured as one of Austin, Texas’s top five star-up tech communities, was sent Sheffield’s way a few months ago by WNCC professor Amy Winter. After reading more about Simianer’s work and speaking with him, she knew he’d be the perfect fit for what the foundation was looking for in a speaker.

“I said we need a focus — of course, student success, student scholarships, that’s what we’re talking about on Thursday night — but we needed something,” Reisig said. “We needed a draw, and one of our board members said, ‘What about an alumni speaker?’ So I asked Mary.”

Sheffield added, “We wanted somebody young, vibrant, exciting … so when she (Reisig) asked, I was like (Simianer would be a great fit). We did (a) video chat with him a couple days later, and he was excited; we were excited.”

Simianer had attended WNCC classes from Jan. 2015 to May 2017. Originally from the Scottsbluff area, he joined the United States Army and graduated from the Army Airborne school at the age of 17. He exited the Army after being wounded in Afghanistan (for which he received a Purple Heart), and took on various jobs ranging from delivering diesel fuel to doing cable maintenance. Eventually, he decided to go to college, which led him to WNCC.

“I started (with) just Gen Ed (general education), and then I started with criminology. I remember I had Ms. (Tiffany) Wasserburger; she was fun,” Simianer said. “…She made it real and I related to that in, like, the military sense of clear, definite objective outcomes, and then I just kept taking more and more classes, and I realized that I wasn’t bad at school. I was like, ‘OK, I can translate this discipline into being really good at something and being focused.’ And, that’s where WNCC opened my horizons.”

Simianer said that it was at WNCC that he finally felt comfortable with his learning capabilities, having been diagnosed with dyslexia at the age of seven and never really feeling like he was smart enough for anything before then.

However, the faculty and staff at WNCC cared about him and pushed him to do his best. He even had the Veterans Center encouraging and supporting him, and helping him figure out where he wanted to go next in life.

“It’s really cool because they actually had something just for veterans,” Simianer said. “They understand kind of the mindset.”

Simianer’s experience at WNCC led him to finding his learning style and set him on the path to discover his true passions. He pursued a nursing degree at UNMC, but later realized that wasn’t for him. He moved to Austin, Texas, got involved in the software engineering scene and found his niche.

Unfortunately, the company at which he got his first software engineering job that came under litigation after finding themselves non-compliant with the ADA. The options for the company at that point was either spend hundreds of thousands of dollars on a three-month process to remediate through a consulting firm, or see if anyone internal had any ideas. Simianer suggested contracting his stepfather, a blind engineer. Between the two of them, they mitigated the lawsuit and saved the company millions of dollars after just seven days of work.

While Simianer was on cloud 9 following the accomplishment, his stepdad was a little bummed out.

“He said, ‘Well, for the first time in my life, I feel intellectually valued, and it sucks because it’s never going to happen again,’” Simianer said, quoting his stepdad.

His stepfather was referring to the fact that his disability of being blind often kept him stuck in minimum wage, non-stimulating jobs. That’s when Simianer set out to begin Clusiv, an e-learning platform designed to help blind and visually-impaired individuals chase their dream jobs and goals.

After writing his first line of code for the company in January 2021 and 185 pitches to different venture capital firms, he finally had the opportunity to build success on his dream.

“From the date of the first yes to closing $780,000, (it) was less than two months,” he said. “So, that to me is one of the biggest extractable lessons from this — you have to be stupid resilient. … All that momentum — just no, no, no, no, no — all those ‘nos’ made it so that I was so good at what I was doing, that after I got the first ‘yes,’ that was all I needed to knock the rest of the blocks down.”

That’s the message Simianer wants to bring to the WNCC community as he spends time with various groups and organizations throughout this week, leading up to his key note speech at the Foundation’s 50 years celebration on Thursday. Simianer said the big take away from his story is that you have to be resilient, and you will eventually find your way.

“Just because you don’t see it right here, doesn’t mean it doesn’t exist,” he said. “…Success means something different to every single individual; that’s not always just money, at all. It can be happiness, family, freedom — you can do that, depending where you live, with very little money. But it’s more so don’t be scared to just dedicate yourself to something … You have the capacity to do whatever you set your mind to, no matter how smart anybody’s ever told you are or aren’t, and you can just keep learning and growing. Because I mean, I don’t think I walked into this school and anybody was like, ‘Oh, tech millionaire right there.’ I was just some dude; I was a disgruntled veteran.”

That disgruntled veteran has now won the Austin Fast Start: Social Impact Pitch Competition in May 2021, the Warrior Rising Veteran Pitch Battle in June 2021, the Bob Evans Heroes to CEO’s grant contest in September 2021, and was named one of Austin’s top five star-up tech communities in July 2021 — all of which he gives some credit to the institution that started it all for him.

“The teachers, the professors, they cared; they took their time,” Simianer said. “They weren’t easy or soft or, like, forgiving, but they did take the time to actually talk to you, which just isn’t possible at a giant university. It’s just not with a 300-person lecture hall. And so, I got to know them, and they got to me, and you build up a rapport. … It’s just really important that people see the value in WNCC. This is the lighthouse of hope, if you will, for kids that wouldn’t otherwise get to be made aware of an opportunity like all of us.”

Simianer’s key note speech at the WNCC Foundation 50 year anniversary celebration is open to the public. Tickets are on sale at https://www.wncc.edu/community/foundation/foundation-50th-anniversary until Tuesday, March 22, at 11:59 p.m. The celebration will be held Thursday, March 24, at the Gering Civic Center. It will begin at 5:30 p.m. with a cocktail hour; dinner will be served at 6 p.m., and Simianer will give his key note address at 7 p.m.

