WNCC announces scholarship in memory of alum, local businessman

SCOTTSBLUFF — Western Nebraska Community College announced the addition of the Michael F. Ferguson Memorial Scholarship. The new scholarship is made possible through the generous gift of $45,000 from the Michael F. Ferguson Estate to the WNCC Foundation.

Starting at the age of five, Ferguson enjoyed working alongside his father at his company Ferguson Signs. He received his associates degree from Nebraska Western College (NWC), now WNCC, in 1972 and eventually took over the family business.

He was an innovative thinker and spent 50 years creating signs and a successful business serving the Nebraska Panhandle and Eastern Wyoming. He was also very giving, generous with his time, and donating funds to many local organizations over the years.

“We are thrilled to honor the legacy of Michael Ferguson through this memorial scholarship,” Alena Haun, WNCC Foundation Gifts & Grants director, said. “Mike’s generosity and love for his community will live on through student success in technical trades for years to come.”