WNCC approves tuition rate increase

The Western Nebraska Community College Board of Governors approved a tuition rate increase year as well as increases in several student fees for the next school Wednesday afternoon.
Non-resident rates will increase by $3, from $107.50 to $110.50 per credit hour taken during a semester. Border state tuition rates also increased to $109.50 per credit hour per semester. Tuition for residents remained the same.
“The tuition in our border states is much higher,” WNCC President Carmen Simone told the Star-Herald after the meeting. “So we thought that there was a little more leeway.”
The board also increased room, board, and meal fees at Pioneer Hall and Conestoga Hall by an average of $128 per year, depending on the plans students were enrolled in. Other room, board and meal fees were unchanged.
“To me, it makes sense that, since our taxpayers are paying to support this institution, they have a lower tuition rate compared to students coming from outside the state,” Simone said.
The Board of Governors also approved a lease agreement between the college and Aulick Industries for a building to house its upcoming diesel technical program.
The lease states that WNCC will pay Aulick, a trailer manufacturer in Scottsbluff, a monthly payment of $38,680 for the land. Aulick will then in-turn donate the rent money to the college foundation — making the lease an essentially rent-free agreement.
The lease also states that WNCC will pay the property tax cost of the building, located on Avenue I and West Overland in Scottsbluff.
During the meeting, Simone also provided updates regarding the college’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.
WNCC announced last month that nearly all in-person classes would move online after Thanksgiving break. Only Career and Technical Education courses will continue in-person, according to a news release from October.
On Wednesday, Simone told board members that some faculty had started moving their courses online in the weeks before Thanksgiving break. She also said that dorm residents with ties to local communities were given financial credits to leave their dorms early.
“We still have over a hundred students still living on campus. Now they have a little more elbow room,” Simone said. “We feel a lot better about the condition they have for the rest of the semester."
In all, there are 30 active cases at WNCC. All but two are among the student body.
