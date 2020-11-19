WNCC approves tuition rate increase

The Western Nebraska Community College Board of Governors approved a tuition rate increase year as well as increases in several student fees for the next school Wednesday afternoon.

Non-resident rates will increase by $3, from $107.50 to $110.50 per credit hour taken during a semester. Border state tuition rates also increased to $109.50 per credit hour per semester. Tuition for residents remained the same.

“The tuition in our border states is much higher,” WNCC President Carmen Simone told the Star-Herald after the meeting. “So we thought that there was a little more leeway.”

The board also increased room, board, and meal fees at Pioneer Hall and Conestoga Hall by an average of $128 per year, depending on the plans students were enrolled in. Other room, board and meal fees were unchanged.

“To me, it makes sense that, since our taxpayers are paying to support this institution, they have a lower tuition rate compared to students coming from outside the state,” Simone said.

The Board of Governors also approved a lease agreement between the college and Aulick Industries for a building to house its upcoming diesel technical program.