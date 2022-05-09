WNCC B-Pod, welding technology shop renovation projects to begin May 11, 16

Western Nebraska Community College’s B-Pod and the welding technology shop are getting an update after the Western Community College Area Board of Governors ratified action on a renovation bid at the April 20 meeting.

“Renovation of the B-Pod, as well as C-Pod offices has been identified as one of the next capital priority projects as part of WNCC’s Master Facilities Plan,” said Allison Judy, public relations and marketing director for the college. “The primary focus of this renovation is to complete upgrades to building systems including HVAC, lighting, fire sprin­kler, and data cabling in order to provide proper environ­ments for the delivery of content to student.”

The board reviewed B-Pod renovation and furniture quotes. The memorandum included in the board packet indicated a need for emergency approval to lock in the price for the furniture. Eakes Office Solutions in Grand Island worked with Winter Griffith Architects in Cheyenne, Wyoming, on purchasing furniture designed for education and state institutions, according to the packet information.

Eakes Office Solutions informed the college there is a 10% cost increase from the furniture manufacturer scheduled for Monday, April 18. The order had to be submitted by April 12, so members of the finance, facility and executive committees met and were informed about the situation. They moved to place the order, which saved the college approximately $27,000, Western Nebraska Community College vice president of administrative services Lynne Koski told the board.

The furniture costs total $278,227.10, with B-Pod classroom furniture at $128,265.78, B-Pod faculty offices at $86,056.92 and the Harms meeting rooms B120, B121 and C139 at $63,904.40.

The C-Pod offices and wellness rooms were completed in 2021. The budget for the B-Pod renovation project is $1.3 million and is one of four learning spaces located in the main building on the Scottsbluff campus.

“Each pod is made up of classrooms and faculty offices,” Judy said. “The B-Pod is original to the building’s construction in 1969, so we are thrilled to be renovating this space.”

The college is also expanding the welding technology shop, located in the Applied Technologies building.

“Expansion of the welding technology shop ... will allow for increased enrollment to support industry needs in the Panhandle for trained welders,” Judy said. “The expansion will include the addition of six welding booths, updated oxy-acetylene tables (a type of welding that is flexible and forgivable) and renovation and extension of the current exhaust system.”

Funding for both the B-Pod and welding expansion projects are being funded through WNCC’s Capital Improvement fund. American Rescue Plan Act funds are not being used.

Both projects are slated to start at the conclusion of the spring semester, Judy said. The welding expansion will start May 11 and the B-Pod renovation will begin May 16.

