WNCC board holds budget hearing, approves 2022-23 budget

The Western Community College Area board of governors convened for a budget hearing Wednesday, Sept. 14.

The state aid distribution to the respective community college areas is expected to increase for the FY 2022-23. The Nebraska Community College Aid Act has budgeted $109,804,330 for community college system funding for 2022-23. That’s an increase of $3,159,241. Of that sum, Western Nebraska Community College will receive a $104,452 state aid formula increase over the previous year’s budgeted amount.

An increase of $1,046,651 was added to the state appropriation for dual credit full-time equivalent enrollments averaged over the most recent three years, with WNCC’s portion at $162,164. WNCC’s total state aid allotment will increase by $133,273.

The general fund operating levy rate decreased to $0.079275 and property valuations increased by 3.63%. The levied net property tax revenue increased by roughly $241,854 and there was a net increase in restricted revenues (state aid and property taxes) of $371,652 over the previous year. Miscellaneous taxes were included in that calculation.

The capital improvement levy rate is set at $0.02 for 2022-23 with a $0.001301 set for debt service. The debt service levy is exempt from the established levy limits. The total property tax levy for all funds is 10.0576 cents, a decrease of 0.1077 cents from 10.1653 cents in 2021-22. The levy is the amount of tax property owners pay for each $100 valuation of their property. For a homeowner of a home valued at $100,000, they can expect to pay approximately $100.58 in annual property taxes to the college.

The total levy rate dropped by 1.06% over the previous fiscal year, whereas the total tax request is 2.53% higher than the previous year. The levy dropped from $0.101653 to $0.100576. The total tax dollar requirements increased from $13,490,987 to $13,832,300.

The FY 2022-23 budget requests totals: General Operating Budget, $28,985,677; Building Improvement Budget, $32,644,045, which includes capital improvement fund projects budgeted at $32,468,265 and a debt service budget of $175,780. That puts the total tax supported budgets total at $61,629,722.

The Self-Supporting Funds Budget amount is $25,054,902. That includes the designated fund budget of $5,343,364, a restricted fund budget of $19,361,791 and an agency fund budget of $349,747.

The total budget request is $86,684,624, a 1.73% increase over FY 2021-22.

Compared to the previous fiscal year, the General Operating Budget saw a 1.023% increase, the Building Improvement Budget increased by 3.708%, Total Tax Supported Budget increased 1.659%, Self-Supporting Funds Budget increased 1.941%.

The budget increase of $36,645,698 is attributable to the coronavirus rescue package American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) and Higher Education Relief Funds (HEERF) grants that help students with expenses related to the disruption of campus operations due to coronavirus and anticipated donor contributions.

WCCA’s property valuation increased 3.63% from $13,271,652,901 to $13,753,057,510, which is a difference of $481,404,609.

Students will also not see an increase in tuition or fee rates during the next fiscal year. The board approved the following rates to remain static: resident tuition and fee rates at $124 per credit, border states of Colorado, Wyoming and South Dakota tuition and fee rates at $127 and non-resident tuition and fee rates at $128. Dual credit tuition and fees decreased from $62 to $46 per credit hour.

The general operating budget also includes use of cash reserves for a one-time expense of $651,312 for technology projects and equipment. There is also a 2% increase in negotiated compensation for faculty budgeted in the general fund.

The board approved all budgets as presented with no discussion.

A special hearing to change the tax request from the prior year will be held Oct. 5.