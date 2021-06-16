WNCC board names longtime former administrator, John Marrin, as interim president

Marrin will begin fulfilling his responsibilities as interim-president Monday, June 21.

The board unanimously approved the appointment of Marrin to serve as WNCC’s interim president.

“I’d like to thank the board for their support and their support of the college as well,” Marrin said. “They’ve done some phenomenal work over the years. I really look forward to coming back and working with my friends and colleagues at WNCC toward the success of our students. That has always been a big part of everyone’s lives there.”

English instructor Brian Croft addressed the board during the faculty comment portion of the meeting, expressing his support of the board’s appointment of Marrin.

“We’re all here in both unexpected and expected circumstances, I think,” he said. “I don’t think anybody would say that it’s positive, but you can obviously grow a lot from a negative situation.

“This is the first that I’ve heard that Dr. Marrin would be interim. From a personal standpoint, I think that’s a great choice. His pedigree is obviously known and when he was here, he was very open to ideas; he was equally supportive of academics as he was to applied tech, which is great because we are a unified college.”