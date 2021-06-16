WNCC board names longtime former administrator, John Marrin, as interim president

The Western Community College Area Board of Governors formally accepted the resignation of President Carmen Simone during its Wednesday, June 16 meeting.
Earlier this week, Western Nebraska Community College informed the public the WCCA Board of Governors received Simone’s resignation Friday, June 11. Although her resignation was effective immediately, Simone remained the president until the board accepted her resignation Wednesday. Since Friday, Grant Wilson, the vice president of educational services, served as the administrator in charge while Simone was off campus.
Board Chair Lynne Klemke gave a report and recommendations on behalf of the executive committee, which met June 9.
“At that point (the committee) decided to make the recommendation to the full board that we accept the resignation of Dr. Carmen Simone,” Klemke said.
Attorney Philip Kelly, with Douglas, Kelly, Ostdiek, Snyder, Ossian and Vogl P.C. addressed the board to discuss the terms of a severance package agreement between the college and Simone.
“The agreement provides that Dr. Simone resigned effective last week and with the approval of the board today, the terms of the agreement provides for six months of pay as a severance package without any benefits and with appropriate release language that will be done with these types of agreements,” Kelly said.
Simone signed the agreement and pending board approval, Klemke will sign the agreement.
With no further discussion, the board voted unanimously to accept Simone’s resignation and approved the severance agreement as presented.
Klemke also submitted the committee’s recommendation for interim president.
“With the resignation of Dr. Simone, the executive committee has decided to recommend the appointment of Mr. John Marrin as the interim president of WNCC,” Klemke said.
Marrin spent over 20 years previously at Western Nebraska Community College in various roles, including dean of business and individual training, Alliance Campus director, interim Sidney Campus manager, and marketing and management instructor. Marrin served as interim executive vice president in 2019 as the board was in the midst of a previous presidential search process.
Marrin served as president of Lamar Community College for eight years in Colorado prior to retiring in July 2016. Upon his return to the Panhandle, he taught business, economics and ag-business at Eastern Wyoming College.
Kelly will meet with Marrin next week to discuss a one-year interim contract, which will include language that allows either party to terminate the contract for any reason upon 30-day notice, he said. Compensation and benefits will be negotiated and presented to the board for approval at the July meeting.
Marrin will begin fulfilling his responsibilities as interim-president Monday, June 21.
The board unanimously approved the appointment of Marrin to serve as WNCC’s interim president.
“I’d like to thank the board for their support and their support of the college as well,” Marrin said. “They’ve done some phenomenal work over the years. I really look forward to coming back and working with my friends and colleagues at WNCC toward the success of our students. That has always been a big part of everyone’s lives there.”
English instructor Brian Croft addressed the board during the faculty comment portion of the meeting, expressing his support of the board’s appointment of Marrin.
“We’re all here in both unexpected and expected circumstances, I think,” he said. “I don’t think anybody would say that it’s positive, but you can obviously grow a lot from a negative situation.
“This is the first that I’ve heard that Dr. Marrin would be interim. From a personal standpoint, I think that’s a great choice. His pedigree is obviously known and when he was here, he was very open to ideas; he was equally supportive of academics as he was to applied tech, which is great because we are a unified college.”
Speaking on behalf of the board, Klemke assured the faculty the board will take its time for the dust to settle before they begin to search for the next president.
“We’re going to take some time to catch our breath, to let Mr. Marrin arrive and understand where we are with a lot of issues,” Klemke said. “For a while, we’re kind of in a hold harmless phase.”
She wanted the board to develop a clear picture of where the institution is at, so they can successfully move forward.
“Right now, we are not beginning a presidential search,” she said. “Mr. Marrin is pretty open and we’re hoping for some significant collaboration as we move forward.”