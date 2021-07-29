WNCC brings free marketing workshops to Sidney, Kimball

SIDNEY & KIMBALL — Western Nebraska Community College and the Nebraska Business Development Center (NBDC) will host free “Modern Marketing for Small Business” workshops in Kimball and Sidney in August.

The Kimball workshop is scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 11 from 8:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. at the Kimball County Transit Service Center. The workshop in Sidney will be Thursday, Aug. 12 from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on the WNCC Sidney Campus.

Complimentary tuition for residents of Cheyenne, Kimball, Deuel, Garden, and Keith counties is provided by a grant from the U.S. Small Business Administration administered through the NBDC. Lunch will also be provided.

Anyone who is responsible for planning and/or implementing marketing for a business is encouraged to attend. The workshops, conducted by Don Osborne of DBO Digital Marketing, will focus on challenges business owners face in a do-it-yourself marketing situation. Topics include how to use digital and traditional media to reach new customers, creating Facebook ads, and creating professional looking graphics. Attendees can bring their laptops and participate with hands-on help from Osborne or just observe and take notes.

Register online at nbdc.ecenterdirect.com/events/9575 for the Kimball class or nbdc.ecenterdirect.com/events/9574 for the class in Sidney. For more information, please call 308-635-6335.