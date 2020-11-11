WNCC celebrates First-Generation Student Day

Western Nebraska Community College hosted a celebration honoring its first-generation students Thursday and Friday on the Scottsbluff Campus.

The celebration was in conjunction with the National First-Generation College Student Celebration hosted by the Council Opportunity for Education (COE) and in partnership with the Center for First-Generation Student Success.

“This is an especially important day for student recognition since WNCC has a large number of first-generation students and the fact that these students are more likely to attend a community college,” said Janet Craven, WNCC’s TRIO program assistant. “First-generation students also tend to be older, work more hours while attending college than continuing generation students, and depend more on federal financial aid.”

WNCC handed out goodie-bags, snacks, drinks, and information about support services that WNCC offers to first-generation and other qualifying students. Many WNCC students qualify for these services that include supplemental instruction, scholarship and transfer assistance, study skills workshops, and advising.

Daphne Morales Guerra, a freshman from Lexington, Nebraska, in the Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) program uses these services to assist with school work, focusing on a career or education after WNCC, and much more.